Disability-rights arguments grow heated at Supreme Court, though sweeping ruling appears unlikely

Their attorney, Roman Martinez, said the district’s position had shifted to a potential “five-alarm fire” for the disability-rights community.

Instead of defending the lower-court decisions that set a different legal standard to sue schools, they argued that all claims over accommodations for people with disabilities should be held to the higher same standard.

The school district’s lawyer, Lisa Blatt, pushed back on the idea that their arguments had changed. “They are adding words to our mouth. We never said you should have a double regime,” she said.

At the insistence of Justice Neil Gorsuch, she withdrew the allegation that the other side had lied but held firm to the contention that disability-rights claims should be held to a higher legal standard.

The justices appeared skeptical of that argument, with Justice Amy Coney Barrett calling it a “sea change” and questioning whether any lower courts had adopted a similar view.

A decision in the case is expected by the end of June.