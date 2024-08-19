Directors Guild of America to honor Francis Ford Coppola in October

NEW YORK (AP) — The Directors Guild of America will pay tribute to Francis Ford Coppola at its 25th DGA Honors in October.

Coppola will be honored Oct. 17 at a ceremony at the DGA Theater in New York, the guild was set to announce Monday. It will be the first such ceremony for the DGA since 2018.

Coppola, 85, has been nominated by the DGA five times before and won its award for outstanding directorial achievement twice, for 1972's "The Godfather" and for its 1974 sequel. His latest film and first feature in 13 years , "Megalopolis," opens in theaters Sept. 27.