Directors Guild nominates Greta Gerwig, Christopher Nolan, Martin Scorsese

NEW YORK (AP) — Christopher Nolan, Greta Gerwig and Martin Scorsese have been nominated by the Directors Guild for its top award.

The nominations to the 76th DGA Awards, which followed those by the Screen Actors Guild earlier Wednesday, went as expected. The other two nominees for the guild's top award, for outstanding directorial achievement, are Alexander Payne for "The Holdovers" and Yorgos Lanthimos for "Poor Things."

Nolan's nomination, for “Oppenheimer,” is his fifth DGA nod though he's never won before. Gerwig, nominated for “Barbie,” was previously nominated for 2017's “Lady Bird.” Scorsese's nomination for “Killers of the Flower Moon” is his 13th DGA nod; he has previously won for 2006's “The Departed” and for the series “Boardwalk Empire.”