Dire Straits frontman Mark Knopfler is putting some of his guitars up for auction

Knopfler said the collection was the product of his 60-year “love affair” with guitars, but it was time to relinquish “some of these treasured six-string companions.”

“You can be sure I’ll be sad to see them go but we’ve had wonderful times together and I can’t play them all,” he said. ”To you fellow players, enthusiasts and collectors, I wish you many good times with these old friends of mine.”

The instruments will go on public display at Christie’s New York showroom Dec. 9 to 13, and at the auctioneer’s London headquarters from Jan. 19 to 30, 2024.

A quarter of the sale total will go to the British Red Cross and other charities.