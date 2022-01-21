Diplomat says Tongan survival story fits with events

Lund said that when he had his first briefing with Tongan government officials on Sunday, the day after the tsunami but before Folau was found, they told him a person was missing from Atata island.

“And they weren't very optimistic about it,” Lund said.

But officials later revised their figures to indicate no one was missing from the island.

In an interview with Britain's Sky News, Folau described how he felt during the experience.

“The scariest part to me during the ordeal was when the waves took me from land into the sea,” he said.

“What came into my mind when I was helpless at sea were two things," he added. "One, that I still had faith in God. Two, is my family. And I only remember how my family will think, at that moment, ‘Maybe he died.’”

Folau said he had been working at his home doing some painting when his brother told him a tsunami wave was moving toward the tiny island, which has a population of about 60.

A video was shot the next day on Atata by Folau's son Koli Folau, who went searching for his father. The video shows that almost nothing was left standing on the island other than a church, where many of the villagers took shelter.

This photo provided by Broadcom Broadcasting shows Lisala Folau in Tonga. The incredible story of Folau, a retired carpenter who survived overnight in the ocean after the Tonga tsunami swept him out to sea, appeared to fit with events at the time, a New Zealand diplomat said Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (Marian Kupu/Broadcom Broadcasting via AP) Credit: Marian Kupu

This image made from video provided by Broadcom Broadcasting shows a damaged Mormon church on the Tongan island of Atata, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, the day after tsunami caused by a volcanic eruption near Tonga. (Kilo Folau/Broadcom Broadcasting via AP) Credit: Kilo Folau

In this photo released by the New Zealand High Commission, Peter Lund, center, New Zealand's acting high commissioner to Tonga, stands with military personnel at a wharf in Nuku'alofa, Tonga Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, after a New Zealand ship, seen in the background, arrived with water and other much-needed aid supplies. (New Zealand High Commission via AP) Credit: Uncredited

In this photo released by the New Zealand High Commission, Peter Lund, right, New Zealand's acting high commissioner to Tonga, stands with military personnel at a wharf in Nuku'alofa, Tonga Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, after a New Zealand ship arrived with water and other much-needed aid supplies. (New Zealand High Commission via AP) Credit: Uncredited

This image made from video provided by Broadcom Broadcasting shows a damaged Mormon church on the Tongan island of Atata, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, the day after tsunami caused by a volcanic eruption near Tonga. (Kilo Folau/Broadcom Broadcasting via AP) Credit: Kilo Folau