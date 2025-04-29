Diontae Johnson agrees to 1-year deal with Cleveland Browns, AP source says

CLEVELAND (AP) — Wide receiver Diontae Johnson agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns on Monday, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced. The move was first reported by NFL Network.

Cleveland will be the fourth team that Johnson has been on in a year. He began last season with Carolina before being traded to Baltimore in late October. Johnson — who led the Panthers with 30 receptions and 357 receiving yards at the time of the trade — had only one catch in four games for the Ravens when he refused to enter a Dec. 1 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles.