Diner leaves $10,000 tip for workers at Florida restaurant

“Watching these guys get their check was almost as good as Christmas morning,” Shepherd told the Sun.

He said he's very thankful to the diner because his employees have been loyal to the restaurant through the pandemic.

Among those benefitting from the big tip was Ashley Green, who was called into work that day. She had recently endured a rough time because her daughter was ill.

“She’s had a hard month, she’s been not able to work. Kid has been in and out of the hospital. It’s been absolutely a really stressful time for her,” Shepherd said.

When the coronavirus pandemic began, Shepherd said he temporarily closed the Wahoo and lost some $30,000 in food.

“I knew nothing about curbside, I knew nothing about delivery and takeout. We weren’t prepared for that. We didn’t even have the containers to do it,” Shepherd

He noted that the Florida Restaurant Lodging Association and the Alachua County Chamber of Commerce were a big help, finding them emergency funding to pay the employees. He reopened the Wahoo in May.

He said he's indebted to his employees because they've helped keep the restaurant afloat during hard times.