Dillon Gabriel throws a TD pass and runs for a score to lead No. 1 Oregon to 38-17 win over Michigan

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel scrambles out of the pocket against Michigan in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Oregon defeated Michigan 38-17. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

AP

AP

By LARRY LAGE – Associated Press
Updated 20 minutes ago

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — In Oregon's first Big Ten season, the top-ranked Ducks have beaten the conference's traditional powers: Ohio State and Michigan.

Dillon Gabriel threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score in another efficient performance from the Heisman Trophy front-runner, leading Oregon to a 38-17 win over the defending national champion Wolverines on Saturday.

The Ducks beat the Buckeyes 32-31 three weeks ago.

“We’re new on the block, but we're here to stay,” linebacker Bryce Boettcher said.

Oregon (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) seemed to get a break on its first touchdown when Gabriel's 2-yard pass to Evan Stewart appeared to be dropped, but didn't need much good fortune to stay unbeaten.

“Every touchdown is supposed to be reviewed, so that’s something we’ve got to talk to the Big Ten about,” Michigan coach Sherrone Moore said.

Referee Ron Snodgrass said the play was, in fact, reviewed.

“There could have been something that came in later that showed something different and if that’s the case, that may be the issue," Snodgrass said.

The Wolverines (5-4, 3-3) pulled into a 7-all tie on Davis Warren's 7-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Morris, taking advantage of backup returner Ryan Pellum fumbling on a punt return. They trailed the rest of the game.

Oregon had 304 yards of offense in the first half and led 28-10 at halftime before cooling off.

The Wolverines had a chance to pull within a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, but turned it over on downs at the Ducks 10 when receiver Semaj Morgan throwing to backup quarterback Alex Orji.

“They’ve had a lot of success this season on trick plays, so we were aware that there were going to be people leaking out,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said.

Gabriel finished 22 of 34 for 294 yards with a touchdown and sprinted up the middle for a 23-yard touchdown run to give Oregon an 18-point halftime lead.

“He is the calmest dude you’ve ever been around,” Lanning said.

The Ducks overcame the loss of No. 1 receiver and punt returner Tez Johnson with an apparent shoulder injury in the first quarter against. Johnson leads the Ducks and is among NCAA leaders with 64 receptions.

Jordan James gave the Ducks balance, running for 117 yards and a touchdown with 25 seconds left to cap the rout in a quiet Big House that had 110,576 fans in the stands.

“Warriors control the atmosphere, not the spectators,” Lanning said.

Warren was 12 of 21 for 165 yards with a career-high two touchdowns, connecting with Morgan and Peyton O'Leary in the end zone. Colston Loveland had seven catches for a career-high 112 yards for the Wolverines.

“Obviously it’s disappointing, but it’s not our job right now to feel bad for ourselves,” Warren said.

Takeaway

Oregon: Losing Johnson to an injury was a setback, but the Ducks didn't miss a beat. Traeshon Holden made the most of an increased role. The former Alabama receiver matched a career high with six catches and nearly doubled his previous career high with 149 yards receiving.

“I’m not surprised,” Gabriel said. “This is how he’s been practicing.”

Holden was ejected from last month's game against Ohio State for unsportsmanlike conduct because he spit on a Buckeyes player

Michigan: The overmatched team doomed its chances of being more competitive, including an illegal formation penalty on a punt return that allowed the Ducks to keep the ball and kick a field goal to go ahead 31-17 late in the third quarter.

“It was a pivotal point in the game and the momentum could’ve swung the other way for sure,” Moore said.

He said it

Boettcher was asked if the Ducks knew Orji was going to run when he was at quarterback.

“This week, it was about that simple,” Boettcher said.

Still out

Michigan's preseason All-America cornerback Will Johnson missed a second straight game with an injury.

Poll implications

Oregon will likely stay No. 1 in the AP Top 25.

Up next

Oregon: Host Maryland on Saturday.

Michigan: Plays No. 13 Indiana on the road Saturday.

___

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) looks to pass against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

AP

AP

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart, right, reacts after scoring a touchdown as Michigan defensive back Aamir Hall looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

AP

AP

Michigan quarterback Davis Warren (16) falls to recover a fumbled ball against Oregon in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

AP

AP

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, front center, watches his team play against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

AP

AP

Oregon running back Jordan James, right, rushes against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

AP

AP

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards (7) evades a tackle by Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

AP

AP

Michigan wide receiver Tyler Morris (8) hauls in a catch past Oregon defensive back Brandon Johnson (3) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

AP

AP

Oregon wide receiver Justius Lowe (14) runs with the ball as Michigan defensive back Aamir Hall (12) chases him during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

AP

AP

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards, right, is tackled by Oregon defensive lineman Derrick Harmon in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

AP

AP

Michigan quarterback Davis Warren scrambles out of the pocket against Oregon during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

AP

AP

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, greets Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore following an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Oregon defeated Michigan 38-17. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

AP

AP

Oregon wide receiver Traeshon Holden reacts after making a catch for a first down against Michigan in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Oregon defeated Michigan 38-17. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

AP

AP

Oregon running back Jordan James (20) runs with the ball and is chased by Michigan linebacker Ernest Hausmann (15) and defensive lineman Rayshaun Benny (26) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Oregon defeated Michigan 38-17. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

AP

AP

Michigan tight end Colston Loveland (18) runs after making a catch and is tackled by Oregon defensive backs Kobe Savage (5) and Brandon Johnson (3) in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Oregon defeated Michigan 38-17. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

AP

AP

