ajc logo
X

Diggs scores 3 TDs for Bills in 41-7 rout of Titans

Buffalo Bills' Stefon Diggs, second from left, celebrates with quarterback Josh Allen, second from right, after they connected for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Combined ShapeCaption
Buffalo Bills' Stefon Diggs, second from left, celebrates with quarterback Josh Allen, second from right, after they connected for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

National & World News
By JOHN WAWROW, Associated Press
Updated 3 hours ago
Josh Allen threw four touchdown passes, including three to Stefon Diggs, and the Buffalo Bills rolled past Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans 41-7 in their home opener

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — If the Buffalo Bills are making some sort of loud statement by opening their season with consecutive routs, quarterback Josh Allen isn’t about to raise his voice.

As he did following a 31-10 win over the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, Allen dismissed questions about the message the Bills sent by throttling the Tennessee Titans 41-7 in Buffalo's home opener on Monday night.

“When we execute how we know we’re supposed to execute, success typically leads to success,” Allen said. “We’re just trying to be the best version of ourselves.”

It made no difference to Allen whether the Bills earned some vindication against an opponent that had defeated them in each of the past two seasons.

“It doesn’t matter who it’s against. Like, that’s a good team that we played,” he said. “For us to go do that was great.”

Allen threw four touchdown passes, including three to Stefon Diggs, and the Bills' defense did the rest, containing Derrick Henry and the Titans. Buffalo forced four turnovers, including linebacker Matt Milano returning the second of Ryan Tannehill's two interceptions 43 yards for a touchdown.

Buffalo never trailed and blew the game open by outscoring the Titans 24-0 in the third quarter. The surge began in the final minute of the second quarter when Buffalo went ahead 17-7 on Allen’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Diggs.

Allen topped 300 yards passing for the 15th time of his career, completing 26 of 38 attempts for 317 yards, and sat out the entire fourth quarter. Diggs had 12 catches for 148 yards. He has exceeded 100 yards in each of his first two games, a feat accomplished previously for the Bills only by Hall of Famer Andre Reed.

“It was a lot left on the bone, really,” Diggs said with a shrug. “We had a lot of points. I think we had one punt and I think it came back to us. But just doing your job, and at this point we’re doing OK I guess.”

The Titans, coming off a 21-20 season-opening loss to the New York Giants, opened 0-2 for the first time since 2012.

The two-time defending AFC South champions face numerous questions about a defense that gave up 313 yards passing a week after allowing 238 yards rushing. Meantime, their offense mustered 187 yards, managed 12 first downs and had two of 11 drives finish in Bills territory.

“We got our (butts) kicked, plain and simple,” coach Mike Vrabel said after the most lopsided loss in his four-plus seasons coaching the Titans. “They outplayed us and they outcoached us, and that’s the definition of it. We’re going to go back to work and try to figure out how to win a football game.”

While Tannehill was benched after throwing his second interception, the Titans' Henry-led running game continued to be grounded.

The two-time rushing champion was limited to 25 yards on 13 carries while scoring on a 2-yard plunge.

“I pride myself on making plays and being a playmaker for this team. And I didn’t do that tonight,” Henry said. “They were the better team tonight in all three phases, the whole game. We just weren’t good enough. At all.”

Injuries affected both teams, the most serious involving Bills cornerback Dane Jackson, who hurt his neck in a troubling collision with a teammate and was taken to a hospital for evaluation. The Bills said Jackson had full movement in his limbs.

Coach Sean McDermott said Jackson was still awaiting test results. The entire Bills team gathered around Jackson as he was loaded into an ambulance on the field.

“You go from being a coach to just a human. That’s a real moment,” McDermott said. “Just praying for him. It’s an unfortunate situation.”

Tannehill finished 11 of 20 for 117 yards and was benched following Milano’s interception with 3:49 left in the third quarter. Rookie Malik Willis took over, and if Tannehill continues to struggle, Tennessee fans will want to see more of the young backup.

Vrabel stressed he benched many of his starters to protect them from getting hurt.

REMEMBERING SHOOTING VICTIMS

Bills Hall of Fame defensive end Bruce Smith asked fans for a moment of silence before the game to honor the memory of 10 people killed in shooting spree at a Buffalo supermarket in May.

“We stand united with the victims and the victims’ families,” Smith said.

“No one can erase their pain and suffering. But Buffalo, your acts of love and kindness will never be forgotten,” he added. “The national media, the national activists have all gone. But we are here right now. It is up to us to love these families. To be with them.”

INJURIES

Titans: LT Taylor Lewan did not return after hurting his right knee in the first quarter. ... RB Trenton Cannon did not return after hurting his right knee on the opening kickoff. ... LB Ola Adeniyi hurt his wrist. ... LB Bud Dupree hurt his hip. ... The Titans elevated receiver Josh Gordon from their practice squad some three weeks after he signed with the team.

Bills: S Micah Hyde sustained a neck injury. ... Milano did not return because of what was termed a stinger. ... DT Jordan Phillips hurt his hamstring. ... No. 2 WR Gabe Davis was inactive after hurting his ankle in practice on Saturday. ... DTs Brandin Bryant and C.J. Brewer were elevated from the practice squad to fill in for injured starter Ed Oliver (ankle) and backup Tim Settle (calf).

UP NEXT

Titans: Host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Bills: At the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Combined ShapeCaption
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs gestures to fans after catching a pass for a touchdown in front of Tennessee Titans' Tre Avery (30) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs gestures to fans after catching a pass for a touchdown in front of Tennessee Titans' Tre Avery (30) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Combined ShapeCaption
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs gestures to fans after catching a pass for a touchdown in front of Tennessee Titans' Tre Avery (30) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Combined ShapeCaption
Buffalo Bills' Stefon Diggs, left, catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Tennessee Titans' Tre Avery (30) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Buffalo Bills' Stefon Diggs, left, catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Tennessee Titans' Tre Avery (30) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Combined ShapeCaption
Buffalo Bills' Stefon Diggs, left, catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Tennessee Titans' Tre Avery (30) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Combined ShapeCaption
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Credit: Adrian Kraus

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Credit: Adrian Kraus

Combined ShapeCaption
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Credit: Adrian Kraus

Credit: Adrian Kraus

Combined ShapeCaption
Buffalo Bills' Tremaine Edmunds (49) sacks Tennessee Titans' Ryan Tannehill (17) during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Buffalo Bills' Tremaine Edmunds (49) sacks Tennessee Titans' Ryan Tannehill (17) during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Combined ShapeCaption
Buffalo Bills' Tremaine Edmunds (49) sacks Tennessee Titans' Ryan Tannehill (17) during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Combined ShapeCaption
Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry, right, rushes past Buffalo Bills' Christian Benford during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Credit: Adrian Kraus

Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry, right, rushes past Buffalo Bills' Christian Benford during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Credit: Adrian Kraus

Combined ShapeCaption
Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry, right, rushes past Buffalo Bills' Christian Benford during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Credit: Adrian Kraus

Credit: Adrian Kraus

Combined ShapeCaption
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) looks to throw a pass as Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) closes in during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) looks to throw a pass as Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) closes in during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Combined ShapeCaption
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) looks to throw a pass as Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) closes in during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Combined ShapeCaption
Players gather around an ambulance on the field after an injury to Buffalo Bills' Dane Jackson during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Players gather around an ambulance on the field after an injury to Buffalo Bills' Dane Jackson during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Combined ShapeCaption
Players gather around an ambulance on the field after an injury to Buffalo Bills' Dane Jackson during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Combined ShapeCaption
Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (30) reacts after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (30) reacts after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Combined ShapeCaption
Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (30) reacts after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Combined ShapeCaption
Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson, bottom, is injured on a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson, bottom, is injured on a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Combined ShapeCaption
Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson, bottom, is injured on a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Combined ShapeCaption
Buffalo Bills players react as teammate Dane Jackson is driven away in an ambulance during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Buffalo Bills players react as teammate Dane Jackson is driven away in an ambulance during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Combined ShapeCaption
Buffalo Bills players react as teammate Dane Jackson is driven away in an ambulance during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Combined ShapeCaption
Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) runs back an interception for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) runs back an interception for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Combined ShapeCaption
Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) runs back an interception for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Editors' Picks
090322 Atlanta, Ga.: Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) tackles Oregon Ducks running back Byron Cardwell (21) during their game at Mercedes Benz Stadium, Saturday, September 3, 2022, in Atlanta. Georgia won 49-3. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs dealing with injuries, absences12h ago
Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter and his teammates are eager to return to the court. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: AP

5 Hawks storylines heading into training camp
11h ago
The Braves recalled right-hander Bryce Elder ahead of Monday’s series opener against the Nationals. (AP Photo/Bob Andres)

Credit: AP

Braves recall Bryce Elder, who provides length and spot-start option
9h ago
Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is kept away from Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) by Falcons offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson during the first half Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

5 takeaways from Falcons’ loss to Rams
12h ago
Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is kept away from Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) by Falcons offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson during the first half Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

5 takeaways from Falcons’ loss to Rams
12h ago
Defensive tackle Abdullah Anderson, who played 11 snaps against the Rams after being added from the practice squad, was signed to the Falcons’ 53-man roster Monday. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons sign Abdullah Anderson to 53-man roster
10h ago
The Latest
German Climate envoy Jennifer Morgan speaks during an interview at the German Mission to the United Nations on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in New York. Morgan said the country remains committed to phasing out coal as a source of power by 2030 even as it reactivates coal-fired power plants to get through this coming winter amid energy shortages as a result of Russia's war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)

Credit: Robert Bumsted

Ukraine war thrusts German climate action into spotlight
22m ago
Uganda confirms at least 1 case of Ebola hemorrhagic fever
42m ago
WNBA players skipping Russia, choosing other places to play
48m ago
Featured
The Royal Standard flown on the Round Tower at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Leon Neal/Pool photo via AP)

Credit: Leon Neal

Photos: Queen Elizabeth's last procession to Windsor Castle
15h ago
Photos: Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
22h ago
Biden to host World Series champion Atlanta Braves at White House
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top