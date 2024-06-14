Diggins-Smith and Loyd combine for 40 points, Storm hand Wings a 6th straight loss, 92-84

Nneka Ogwumike added 17 points and Ezi Magbegor recorded her fourth double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds for Seattle. Magbegor also had two blocks to extend her streak of games with two-plus blocks to 13 straight — the seventh longest in WNBA history.

Loyd scored 15 points in the first half and Diggins-Smith added 12 as Seattle led 48-40 at the break. The backcourt duo finished the game with six assists apiece.

Arike Ogunbowale scored 24 points to extend her WNBA record to 11 consecutive games with at least 20 points to start a season. She has led Dallas in scoring in every game this season.

Teaira McCowan had 19 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Dallas. Maddy Siegrist added 16 points.

Both teams will play their next game in front of a national TV audience. Dallas hosts first-place Connecticut on Saturday on CBS, and Seattle plays at Phoenix on Sunday on ABC.

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Credit: AP Credit: AP

