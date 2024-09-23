Diddy’s music streams jump after after arrest and indictment

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean "Diddy" Combs' vast music catalog has seen a jump in streams since his arrest last week and the unsealing of an indictment against him.

Under his many musical monikers — including Diddy, Puff Daddy and P. Diddy — the industry data and analytics company Luminate said the mogul’s music saw an average 18.3% increase in on-demand streams during the week of his arrest compared to the prior week.

An increase in streaming numbers following controversy is not uncommon. After a documentary about R. Kelly accused the R&B singer of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls, his numbers nearly doubled.