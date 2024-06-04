Nation & World News

Diddy sells off his stake in Revolt, the media company he founded in 2013

Sean “Diddy” Combs has sold off his stake in Revolt, the media company the rapper and entrepreneur founded over a decade ago
FILE - Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at the LA Premiere of "The Four: Battle For Stardom" at the CBS Radford Studio Center, May 30, 2018, in Los Angeles. Combs has sold off his stake in Revolt, the media company the rapper and entrepreneur founded over a decade ago, the Los Angeles-based company said Tuesday, June 4, 2024, in a statement on its website. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

FILE - Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at the LA Premiere of "The Four: Battle For Stardom" at the CBS Radford Studio Center, May 30, 2018, in Los Angeles. Combs has sold off his stake in Revolt, the media company the rapper and entrepreneur founded over a decade ago, the Los Angeles-based company said Tuesday, June 4, 2024, in a statement on its website. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
53 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs has sold off his stake in Revolt, the media company the rapper and entrepreneur founded over a decade ago.

Shares in Revolt held by Combs, who served as the company's chair, have been fully redeemed and retired, the Los Angeles-based company said Tuesday a statement on its website.

Revolt didn't disclose how much Combs was paid for his stake in the hip-hop news and entertainment company, which he founded in 2013.

In the statement, CEO Detavio Samuels noted that when he joined the company in 2020 he realized “our mission is bigger than any individual.”

Revolt also announced a new ownership structure that will give its employees an equity stake in the company, which streams shows online, such as “Black Girl Stuff,” and “The Life of Draco," featuring rapper Big Draco.

The move comes as Combs' reputation has been sullied following several lawsuits filed late last year that raised allegations of sexual assault and rape on the part of one of hip-hop's most recognizable performers and producers.

In November, he was sued by R&B singer Cassie, who said he subjected her to a yearslong abusive relationship that included beatings and rape. Combs settled the lawsuit with Cassie, whose full name is Casandra Ventura, a few days after it was filed.

Editors' Picks

Credit: BRAVO

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann avoid foreclosure again2h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren

Plan to demolish and rebuild historic Galloway School in Atlanta building fuels debate

Credit: Combined photos

FULTON TRUMP CASE
Meet the Georgia judges who will hear the Fani Willis appeal

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for the AJC

Renovations light way to next chapter for Tybee Island lighthouse

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for the AJC

Renovations light way to next chapter for Tybee Island lighthouse

Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

Three things Atlanta United’s interim manager Rob Valentino must do
The Latest

Credit: AP

Vikings look to Justin Jefferson for even greater leadership role now that his new deal...
6m ago
Arizona voters will decide whether local police can arrest people for crossing the...
9m ago
Biden rolls out asylum restrictions, months in the making, to help 'gain control' of the...
9m ago
Featured

Credit: Combined photos

Meet the Georgia judges who will hear appeal of challenge to DA Fani Willis
OPINION
Atlanta’s ‘communications’ mayor slips on some wet pavement
Fighting bird flu: The vaccine problem with chickens and eggs