Did UK hospital staff try to snoop on Princess Kate's medical records? Privacy watchdog investigates

A British privacy watchdog is looking into a report that staff at a private London hospital tried to snoop on the Princess of Wales’ medical records while she was a patient for abdominal surgery
6 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — A British privacy watchdog said Wednesday it is looking into a report that staff at a private London hospital tried to snoop on the Princess of Wales ' medical records while she was a patient for abdominal surgery.

The Information Commissioner’s Office said: “We can confirm that we have received a breach report and are assessing the information provided.”

The Daily Mirror newspaper reported that at least one staff member at the London Clinic tried to look at Kate’s notes during her stay there in January.

Kate had surgery at the clinic in central London on Jan. 16 and was discharged almost two weeks later.

Kensington Palace, the office of Kate and Prince William, said the report was “a matter for the London Clinic.” The London Clinic did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kensington Palace gave little detail about Kate’s condition beyond saying that it wasn’t cancer-related, the surgery was successful and recuperation will keep the princess away from public duties until April.

Even though that time has not elapsed, the princess' absence from public view has fueled a tide of speculation, rumor and conspiracy theories.

