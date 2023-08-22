BreakingNews
Teamsters vote to ratify UPS labor contract

Dick's 2Q profit falls, and the retailer lowers its full-year outlook on worries about theft

Dick’s Sporting Goods profit slipped in its second quarter and missed Wall Street’s expectations as the retailer cut its full-year profit outlook, citing worries over theft at its stores

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By MICHELLE CHAPMAN – Associated Press
Updated 3 hours ago
X

Dick's Sporting Goods profit slipped in its second quarter and missed Wall Street's expectations as the retailer cut its full-year profit outlook, citing worries over theft at its stores.

Shares declined nearly 24% in afternoon trading Tuesday.

For the period ended July 29, Dick's earned $244 million, or $2.82 per share. A year earlier the company earned $319 million, or $3.25 per share.

Analysts polled by FactSet predicted earnings of $3.81 per share.

“Our Q2 profitability was short of our expectations due in large part to the impact of elevated inventory shrink, an increasingly serious issue impacting many retailers,” President and CEO Lauren Hobart said in a statement.

Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, said in a statement that a large portion of Dick's quarterly profit drop appeared to be from theft.

“In our view this is a particular issue for Dick’s as many of the products it sells are desirable and have good resale values," he said. "While the problem is not one of Dick’s making, management does not seem to have any immediate solutions to the problem which could, if left unchecked, continue to weigh down on the bottom line.”

Many retailers have struggled with theft concerns. In May Target said theft was cutting into its bottom line and that it expected related losses could be $500 million more than last year, when losses from theft were estimated to be anywhere from $700 million to $800 million. So that means losses could top $1.2 billion this year.

During Target's second-quarter conference call last week, CEO Brian Cornell told media and analysts that during the first five months of this year, its stores saw a 120% increase in theft incidents involving violence or threats of violence compared to the year-ago period.

Macy's executives told analysts during a call following the release of its second-quarter earnings on Tuesday that theft continues to be “a headwind,” and it's embracing a number of strategies including testing new technology and moving items that are hot targets for theft away from store exits.

Dick's sales during the quarter climbed to $3.22 billion from $3.11 billion. That missed Wall Street's estimate of $3.24 billion.

Sales at stores open at least a year, a key gauge of a retailer's health, increased 1.8%. That compares with a 5.1% decline in the prior-year period.

The Pittsburgh-based chain said it eliminated an unspecified number of jobs at its customer support center to streamline costs this week and expects to post $20 million of severance expense in the third quarter.

Dick’s now foresees full-year earnings in a range of $11.33 to $12.13 per share. Its previous guidance was for earnings between $12.90 and $13.80 per share.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Atlanta training center opponents slam city’s petition verification plan2h ago

Credit: Cassidy Alexander

Cobb removes ‘sexually explicit’ books from school libraries
14m ago

Georgia Jan. 6 defendant arrested in Florida on DUI charge
4h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

No-bid Hartsfield-Jackson Plane Train contract ‘risky,’ audit says
2h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

No-bid Hartsfield-Jackson Plane Train contract ‘risky,’ audit says
2h ago

Credit: File photo

Lawrenceville man dies after being pulled from Lake Lanier
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Father of NFL cornerback Caleb Farley killed in explosion at North Carolina home
8m ago
Who's in, who's out, who's boycotting: The 8 candidates expected on-stage for the first...
11m ago
Spain's acting prime minister criticizes federation head for kissing player from World...
13m ago
Featured

Credit: File photo

Popular schedule-sharing app for teens raises safety, privacy concerns
5h ago
First Republican candidate debate: How to watch
7h ago
Georgia is facing days of dangerous heat. Here’s what you need to know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top