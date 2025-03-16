Breaking: Weather warnings issued for metro Atlanta as storm system hits area
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Dick Vitale tears up on ACC Championship broadcast while talking about recent cancer battle

Dick Vitale became emotional Saturday night while talking about his most recent cancer battle while announcing top-ranked Duke’s 73-62 victory over No. 13 Louisville in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Dick Vitale became emotional Saturday night while talking about his most recent cancer battle while announcing top-ranked Duke's 73-62 victory over No. 13 Louisville in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship.

The 85-year-old ESPN college basketball analyst announced in December he was cancer-free. It was his fourth battle in just more than three years with the disease.

Vitale teared up as he looked into the camera while sitting between fellow announcers Dave O'Brien and Cory Alexander.

“It's like to me a miracle to sit here with you guys,” Vitale said. “I can't tell you how much you've meant to me. It's been unbelievable. A tough three years. Those four cancer battles. I don't wish it on anybody. Cancer sucks.”

Vitale's voice has been noticeably raspy in his return to calling games, though his famous youthful energy has remained intact.

“It's my last game this year and I'm praying, hopefully, I can be back next year, maybe even better,” Vitale said on the broadcast. “I hope and pray my doctor really helps me with my voice.”

Vitale underwent surgery last summer to remove cancerous lymph nodes from his neck. He was previously treated for melanoma and lymphoma, and had radiation treatments last year for vocal cord cancer.

The Basketball Hall of Famer has been with ESPN since it launched in 1979. The former college and NBA coach called ESPN’s first college basketball broadcast.

He’s also a longtime fundraiser for cancer research, helping friend Jim Valvano to the stage at the 1993 ESPYs, where Valvano delivered his famous “Don’t give up” speech. Valvano died of adenocarcinoma less than two months later.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 all season. Sign up here. AP college basketball:  https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll  and  https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

More Stories

Keep Reading

Georgia Bulldogs great and College Football Hall of Famer David Pollack stands with his family on the sidelines of Sanford Stadium during a Bulldogs home game. (Courtesy Pollack family from UGA Athletics)

Credit: UGA Athletics

Georgia legend David Pollack asks for prayers as wife battles brain cancer

“I do not share much of my personal life on social media but today is gonna be different ..... If you are the praying type please lift up my wife Lindsey.'

Former NFL offensive lineman turned broadcaster Craig Wolfley dies at 66

Plucky Lakers nearly beat Nuggets despite Luka Doncic, LeBron James among LA's sidelined starters

The Latest

Team RB driver Isack Hadjar of France is assisted by a track marshal after his car hit a wall on the formation lap ahead of the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

Credit: AP

Carlos Sainz out of F1 Australian GP on opening lap. Two rookies also crash out

9m ago

Young scientists see career pathways vanish as schools adapt to federal funding cuts

12m ago

Alex Ovechkin scores 887th goal to move within 8 of breaking Wayne Gretzky's record

13m ago

Featured

State Rep. Kimberly New, R-Villa Rica, stands in the House of Representatives during Crossover Day at the Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia election bill replaced in late-night maneuver, an attempt to change voting laws

A short elections bill advancing through the Georgia General Assembly is a "vehicle" for bigger potential changes to voting laws.

10K-square-foot mystery restaurant planned for CNN Center reboot

The owners of the Center, formerly known as CNN Center, announced that a high-end restaurant tenant had been secured as the downtown Atlanta building is redeveloped.

Tent-slashing raises questions about Old Wheat Street encampment sweep

Caseworkers faced threats from suspect Daniel Barnett before a January sweep ended in Taylor’s death. Could officials have acted sooner?