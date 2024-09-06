Dick Cheney will back Kamala Harris, his daughter says

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Former Vice President Dick Cheney, a lifelong Republican, will vote for Kamala Harris for president, his daughter Liz Cheney said Friday.

Liz Cheney, who herself endorsed Harris on Thursday, made the announcement when asked by Mark Leibovich of The Atlantic magazine during an onstage interview at The Texas Tribune Festival in Austin.

“Dick Cheney will be voting for Kamala Harris,” Liz Cheney said to audience cheers.