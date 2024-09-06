Nation & World News

Dick Cheney will back Kamala Harris, his daughter says

Former Vice President Dick Cheney will be voting for Kamala Harris for president
FILE - Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., arrives, with her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, to vote at the Teton County Library during the Republican primary election Aug. 16, 2022, in Jackson Hole, Wyo. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., arrives, with her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, to vote at the Teton County Library during the Republican primary election Aug. 16, 2022, in Jackson Hole, Wyo. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via AP, File)
By MEAD GRUVER – Associated Press
10 minutes ago

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Former Vice President Dick Cheney, a lifelong Republican, will vote for Kamala Harris for president, his daughter Liz Cheney said Friday.

Liz Cheney, who herself endorsed Harris on Thursday, made the announcement when asked by Mark Leibovich of The Atlantic magazine during an onstage interview at The Texas Tribune Festival in Austin.

“Dick Cheney will be voting for Kamala Harris,” Liz Cheney said to audience cheers.

“Wow,” Leibovich replied.

Like his daughter, Dick Cheney has been an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump, notably during Liz Cheney's ill-fated re-election campaign in 2022.

In a campaign ad for Liz Cheney as she sought a fourth term as Wyoming's lone congressperson, Dick Cheney called Trump a "coward" for trying to "steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him."

The ad did little good for his daughter in a deep-red state that once held the Cheney family dear but is now thoroughly in Trump's corner. By a 2-to-1 margin, Liz Cheney lost her Republican primary to Trump-endorsed attorney Harriet Hageman.

Notably absent from Friday's endorsement announcement was the former vice president, who has made few if any public appearances over the past year or more.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Republican Liz Cheney endorses Kamala Harris
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Harris raised $361 million in August from nearly 3 million donors, campaign says
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

‘Code switching’ tips for Kamala Harris on debate night
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Walz says Gaza demonstrators are protesting for 'all the right reasons' while condemning...2h ago
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Steelers QB Russell Wilson is questionable for opener at Atlanta with a calf injury4m ago
RFK Jr. notches wins in North Carolina and Michigan in his effort to get off ballots14m ago
Election 2024 Latest: Judge postpones sentencing in Trump's hush money case until after...15m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

School shooting suspect’s mother has criminal record going back 17 years
Georgia state trooper’s ‘deadly’ maneuver prompts excessive force lawsuit
Atlanta TikTok star Reesa Teesa is heading to TV with new show