DiCaprio donates to Ukraine, but earlier reports false

FILE - Leonardo DiCaprio attends the world premiere of "Don't Look Up" at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in New York. DiCaprio has donated to humanitarian organizations supporting Ukraine, though an earlier widely circulated report was inaccurate. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Evan Agostini

By JAKE COYLE, Associated Press
13 minutes ago
Leonardo DiCaprio has donated to humanitarian organizations supporting Ukraine, though an earlier widely circulated report was inaccurate

NEW YORK (AP) — Leonardo DiCaprio has donated to humanitarian organizations supporting Ukraine, though an earlier widely circulated report was inaccurate.

In recent days, reports have circulated online that DiCaprio donated $10 million to an organization to benefit Ukraine, which those reports said was his grandmother's native country. Neither the donation nor DiCaprio's heritage was accurate, a person close to the actor said on the condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

DiCaprio has, however, donated to the humanitarian groups CARE,International Rescue Committee, the United Nation's High Commissioner for Refugees and Save the Children in support of Ukraine, the person close to DiCaprio said. No dollar amounts were provided.

DiCaprio met with Vladimir Putin in 2010 for a St. Petersburg conference on the endangered Siberian tiger. An outspoken environmental advocate, DiCaprio is a messenger for peace for the UNHCR.

