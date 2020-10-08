DiBenedetto keeps ride as Cindric promotion to Cup delayed

Penske and the Wood Brothers formed a technical alliance in 2015 designed for talent development. Ryan Blaney began his Cup career in the No. 21 before Penske pulled him in-house.

DiBenedetto desperately wanted to keep his seat and has publicly lobbied for it the last few weeks. He made the playoffs in his first year with the team but was eliminated after the first round.

DiBenedetto finished second the last two weeks, but his runner-up finish at Talladega on Sunday was disqualified after NASCAR ruled he'd driven below the out-of-bounds line.

“It’s such an honor to be able to continue to drive for Wood Brothers Racing and have another year to grow with this organization,” said DiBenedetto. “These types of decisions take a lot of time, as we all know there are a lot of factors in play. All three groups want to make the best decisions for everyone involved and I’m appreciative to have the opportunity to continue to compete for such a legendary race team.”

Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active NASCAR team.

Cindric, meanwhile, was the Xfinity Series regular season champion and is currently racing for the championship. He has five wins this season and is currently ranked second in the standings.

“Every race car driver wants to advance in his career, and I can’t think of a better way to do that than on a clear path with Team Penske that will eventually lead to a full-time opportunity in the NASCAR Cup Series," Cindric said. "Another season of experience in the Xfinity Series will be beneficial and I’m looking forward to competing in some Cup Series races in 2021 to prepare for a full season in 2022.”