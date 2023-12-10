Diamonds in the vacuum cleaner: Paris' luxury Ritz hotel finds guest's missing ring

PARIS (AP) — Lost a very expensive diamond ring? Try checking the vacuum cleaner. That's what employees of Paris' luxury Ritz hotel did — and got lucky.

Le Parisien newspaper reported Sunday that a Malaysian guest of the hotel filed a police complaint on Friday alleging that her diamond ring vanished from her room. The newspaper said the ring was worth an estimated 750,000 euros, or more than $800,000.

The Ritz Paris wouldn't release details about the ring or the client but said the ring had been found on Sunday.