BreakingNews
Georgia lawmakers blow past midnight ‘deadline’ again. Here’s why
Nation & World News

Diamondbacks score 14 runs in 3rd inning, cruise to 16-1 victory over Rockies

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had five RBIs and three hits, including a two-run homer, and the Arizona Diamondbacks used a franchise-record 14-run third inning to cruise over the Colorado Rockies 16-1 on Thursday night
Arizona Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel Jr., rear, celebrates his two-run home run against the Colorado Rockies with Ketel Marte during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Arizona Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel Jr., rear, celebrates his two-run home run against the Colorado Rockies with Ketel Marte during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
By DAVID BRANDT – Associated Press
7 minutes ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had five RBIs and three hits, including a two-run homer, and the Arizona Diamondbacks used a franchise-record 14-run third inning to rout the Colorado Rockies 16-1 on Thursday night.

The 14 runs were the most in an inning on opening day for any team since 1900.

Arizona — the defending National League champions — led 2-1 going into the bottom of the third, but then sent 18 batters to the plate and had 13 hits, two walks and a sacrifice fly.

Maybe most improbably, Arizona didn’t hit a homer during the inning. Ketel Marte, Gurriel, Christian Walker, Gabriel Moreno and Geraldo Perdomo all had two hits. Corbin Carroll walked twice. Blaze Alexander had his first big-league hit with a single up the middle that scored the 14th run.

The outburst broke franchise records for most hits, runs and batters in a single inning. It took 34 minutes for the Rockies to get three outs. The D-backs led 16-1 after three innings.

Arizona ace Zac Gallen (1-0) gave up one run on three hits over five innings. He was helped on a pair of stellar defensive plays by third baseman Eugenio Suarez and center fielder Alek Thomas, which both squashed potential scoring opportunities for the Rockies.

Colorado lefty Kyle Freeland (0-1) took the brunt of the damage in the third, and was pulled after giving up 10 earned runs on 10 hits and a walk over 2 1/3 innings.

It was Freeland's third opening day start for the Rockies, which is tied with Germán Márquez for the most in franchise history. Ryan McMahon had two hits, including an RBI double in the second.

Arizona's Marte led off the bottom of the first with a single up the middle. He scored two batters later when Gurriel connected for a towering, no-doubt shot into the left field stands for a 2-0 lead.

Gurriel hit 24 homers last season with the D-backs, which was his first in the desert. Arizona brought him back on a $42 million, three-year deal that includes a club option for 2027.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: OF Randal Grichuk (ankle) has started the season on the 10-day injured list. He's expected to open in Triple-A Reno on a rehab assignment and could be in the big leagues fairly soon.

UP NEXT

The Diamondbacks send RHP Merrill Kelly to the mound Friday night. The Rockies will counter with RHP Cal Quantrill.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Arizona Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel Jr., left, celebrates his two-run home run against the Colorado Rockies as third base coach Tony Perezchica, right, watches during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte scores against the Colorado Rockies during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland pauses on the pitcher's mound during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Alek Thomas makes a leaping catch on a fly ball hit by Colorado Rockies' Elehuris Montero during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen, right, throws to Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker reaches out to make a catch on pop fly hit by Colorado Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Arizona Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. connects for a run-scoring single against the Colorado Rockies during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Legislature adjourns without new limits on mining near Okefenokee 12m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

State Republicans give final passage to new immigration rules
38m ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Drones helped bring drugs, weapons into Georgia prisons, investigation finds

WATCH
High above Midtown, training center protesters rescued from crane

WATCH
High above Midtown, training center protesters rescued from crane

Credit: Bob Townsend

Buckhead brewery sued by EEOC over Black chef’s firing
The Latest

Credit: AP

Terrence Shannon Jr. leads Illinois past Iowa State 72-69 for first Elite Eight trip...
7m ago
Top-seeded UConn blows through another opponent, beating San Diego State 82-52 to reach...
19m ago
Georgia lawmakers approve new election rules that could impact 2024 presidential contest
25m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

2024 Braves preview: Getting you ready for Friday’s season opener
All-state and all-metro: Georgia high school basketball teams of the year
Bridges near Georgia’s ports protected from ship strikes, officials say