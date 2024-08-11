Nation & World News

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte leaves game with apparent leg injury

Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte left Saturday night’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies with an apparent leg injury
Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte, center bottom, is looked at by head athletic trainer Ryan DiPanfilo, right, after a collision at second base with Philadelphia Phillies' Garrett Stubbs during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug 10, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte, center bottom, is looked at by head athletic trainer Ryan DiPanfilo, right, after a collision at second base with Philadelphia Phillies' Garrett Stubbs during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug 10, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Updated 3 minutes ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte left Saturday night’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies with an apparent leg injury.

In the fourth inning, with Arizona leading 2-0, Philadelphia catcher Garrett Stubbs lined a hit off third baseman Eugenio Suárez's glove and stretched it into a double. The throw to Marte covering second was late and Stubbs' head-first slide landed him on the back of Marte's left leg as the fielder was on his knee, and he fell to the ground in pain. He eventually left the field under his own power with a trainer and was replaced by Kevin Newman.

Marte earlier hit his 30th home run of the season, a solo shot off the Phillies' Aaron Nola in the first inning. It's the second time he has reached that mark; his career high is 32, which he accomplished in 2019.

Marte, a National League MVP candidate, is batting .299 with an OPS of .933 this season. He was the NLCS MVP last season when the Diamondbacks defeated the Phillies in seven games.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte celebrates after his solo-home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug 10, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Cabrera's 5 strong innings and Bride's 3-run homer send Marlins past Braves 7-0
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Braves place Reynaldo López on injured list
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Framber Valdez has no-hitter through 8 innings for Astros against rival Rangers
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Jesús Sánchez's tiebreaking double lifts Marlins to 4-3 win over red-hot Braves
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Donald Trump's campaign says its emails were hacked31m ago
‘I don’t want to die,’ student tells 911 dispatcher from Uvalde school during mass...56m ago
Needing win to extend playoffs streak, Matt Kuchar takes lead in Greensboro1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

From skeet to track, 16 medal winners in the Summer Olympics have Georgia ties
Passengers sue Delta over refunds from July meltdown, cancellations
Soldier in My Lai massacre lived quietly in Georgia for decades