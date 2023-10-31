Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte extends his postseason-record hitting streak to 19 games

Ketel Marte extended his postseason-record hitting streak to 19 games with a lined single in the sixth inning off Jon Gray in Game 3 of the World Series

Credit: AP

By DAVID BRANDT – Associated Press
Updated 2 hours ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Ketel Marte extended his postseason-record hitting streak to 19 games with a lined single in the sixth inning off Jon Gray in Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night.

The Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman walked in his first plate appearance and flied out to left in his second, but he followed with a line drive in the sixth that deflected off the glove of Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien and into right-center field.

The Rangers won 3-1 to take a 2-1 lead in the World Series.

Marte broke the postseason record with a two-run single in Saturday's Game 2, pushing his streak to 18 games. His two-out hit was part of a three-run eighth, sending him past Derek Jeter and Hank Bauer of the New York Yankees and Boston’s Manny Ramirez for the longest streak.

Jeter’s run came in 1998-99, while Bauer’s was in the World Series from 1956-58. Ramirez had his streak in 2003-04.

Marte’s streak started with a three-hit game in an 11-8 wild-card win over Colorado in 2017, then with three more when the Diamondbacks were swept in the Division Series by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 30-year-old — who has spent all but two of his nine seasons with Arizona — didn’t get another postseason shot until this season. The streak resumed with a 1-for-5 showing in the Wild Card Series opener for the National League’s sixth seed against Milwaukee and hasn't stopped.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

