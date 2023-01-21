ajc logo
X

Diamondbacks affiliate Hillsboro names woman as manager

National & World News
9 hours ago
Ronnie Gajownik has been hired as manager of the Hillsboro Hops, becoming the first woman to manage a minor league High-A team, the Arizona Diamondbacks announced on Friday

PHOENIX (AP) —

Ronnie Gajownik has been hired as manager of the Hillsboro Hops, becoming the first woman to manage a minor league Class High-A team, the Arizona Diamondbacks announced Friday.

The 29-year-old Gajownik (pronounced Gah-jow-nick) served as video coordinator for the Hops in 2021. She was on the coaching staff of the Amarillo Sod Poodles, the Diamondback's Double-A affiliate, last season as first-base coach.

Rachel Balkovec became the first woman to manage a professional baseball team last year when she led the New York Yankees’ Class A Tampa Tarpons.

Gajownik was a two-year starter on South Florida's softball team and also won a gold medal with the United States in the 2015 Pan American Games.

The Diamondbacks also hired coaches Ronald Ramirez, Gabriel Hernandez and Ty Wright, as well as trainer Haruki Mukohchi and strength coach Ryan Harrel for Hillsboro's staff.

____

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Garrett Ohrenberg

Credit: Garrett Ohrenberg

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

What does Adonai Mitchell’s transfer say about UGA? Nothing, really14h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Braves are good again, but their hole at shortstop is worrisome
13h ago

Credit: TNS

More than 50,000 tickets already sold for potential AFC title game in Atlanta
10h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

69 players, 5 of them Bulldogs, granted special eligibility for NFL draft
8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

69 players, 5 of them Bulldogs, granted special eligibility for NFL draft
8h ago

Credit: Adam Krohn

Georgia Tech makes six staff hirings official
23h ago
The Latest

Credit: Dita Alangkara

4 US men in Australian Open 4th round; 1st time since 2004
8m ago
Turkey condemns Sweden protests, cancels ministers' meeting
22m ago
Door of No Return: Yellen visits onetime slave-trading post
26m ago
Featured

Braves Fest, Lunar New Year celebrations and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
What’s filming in Georgia in January 2023
‘Breakdown’ Episode 22: Its Work Is Done
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top