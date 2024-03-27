Nation & World News

Diamondbacks add LHP Jordan Montgomery on $25 million, 1-year deal, according to AP source

The Arizona Diamondbacks and pitcher Jordan Montgomery have agreed on a $25 million, one-year contract with a vesting option for 2025, according to a person familiar with the deal
FILE - Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery throws to an Arizona Diamondbacks batter during the first inning in Game 2 of the baseball World Series, Oct. 28, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. The Diamondbacks have agreed with Montgomery on a $25 million, one-year deal with a vesting option for 2025, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday, March 26, because Montgomery still has to pass a physical. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery throws to an Arizona Diamondbacks batter during the first inning in Game 2 of the baseball World Series, Oct. 28, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. The Diamondbacks have agreed with Montgomery on a $25 million, one-year deal with a vesting option for 2025, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday, March 26, because Montgomery still has to pass a physical. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)
By DAVID BRANDT – Associated Press
Updated 22 minutes ago

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks and pitcher Jordan Montgomery have agreed on a $25 million, one-year contract with a vesting option for 2025, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because the agreement was subject to a successful physical. The option for next year can become guaranteed to Montgomery if he makes at least 10 starts this season.

Montgomery pitched for Texas against Arizona in the World Series last year, and his addition bulks up the defending National League champions' rotation just days before the regular season begins. Montgomery should slide into the No. 3 or No. 4 spot once he's ready for game action, joining Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly and Eduardo Rodriguez, who signed an $80 million, four-year contract with the Diamondbacks earlier in the offseason.

ESPN first reported that Montgomery and the D-backs had agreed to a deal.

Montgomery, who turned 31 in December, went into free agency for the first time as a World Series champion. The 6-foot-6 left-hander played a significant role in Texas' first title after being traded at the deadline for the second year in a row.

While the Rangers surely would have liked to bring back Montgomery, they weren’t in position to pay the increased cost to re-sign him. He made $10 million last season.

Texas had a final payroll of $242.1 million for its championship season, and paid a luxury tax penalty for the first time, though it owed only $1.8 million in tax.

Montgomery is 38-34 with a 3.68 ERA in 141 career games games (140 starts) with the New York Yankees, St. Louis Cardinals and Rangers.

Texas got him and reliever Chris Stratton last year from St. Louis, which had acquired Montgomery from the Yankees in a 2022 trade for Gold Glove center fielder Harrison Bader.

After going 4-2 with a 2.79 ERA in 11 starts for the Rangers down the stretch, Montgomery was 3-1 with a 2.90 ERA in six postseason games. He won their playoff opener with seven scoreless innings at Tampa Bay in the Wild Card Series, and allowed only two runs over 14 innings while pitching three times against the Houston Astros in the AL Championship Series.

Montgomery threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings in Game 1 against the Astros and wasn't part of the decision in Game 5 after giving up two runs in 5 1/3 innings. He won the Game 7 clincher with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief in Houston.

Five days later in Game 2 of the World Series against Arizona, he walked only one batter while throwing 50 of 75 pitches for strikes and pitching into the seventh inning, but became the first pitcher to complete six innings in a World Series game without a strikeout since Atlanta's Greg Maddux in Game 2 against the Yankees in 1996. Montgomery allowed four runs in that 9-1 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Montgomery was 10-11 overall with a 3.20 ERA in 32 regular-season starts last year. He had 166 strikeouts and 48 walks in 188 2/3 innings, then threw another 31 innings in the postseason.

New York selected Montgomery in the fourth round of the 2014 amateur draft out of South Carolina. He made his big league debut in 2017 and went 22-20 with a 3.94 ERA in 98 games (97 starts) with the Yankees over six seasons before his first trade to the Cardinals. He was sidelined from May 2018 until September 2019 by an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery.

___

AP Baseball Writers Ronald Blum and Stephen Hawkins contributed to this report.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

FILE - Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery throws against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of Game 1 in an AL wild-card baseball playoff series Oct. 3, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Baseball agent Scott Boras claims the free agent market is intensifying for two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell and left-hander Montgomery with the opening day 3 1/2 weeks away for most teams,“I think there's a pitching panic going on in Major League Baseball right now,” he said Monday, March 4, 2024. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Bita Honarvar

Hawks owner says Centennial Yards could reshape downtown Atlanta

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Georgia Senate passes cap on property tax assessment hikes. Part 2.

Roger Goodell said NFL is ‘making progress’ on tampering investigation of Falcons

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, whose homes were searched Monday, has a long history in Atlanta

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, whose homes were searched Monday, has a long history in Atlanta

Credit: Mike Luckovich

FROM OUR PUBLISHER
On this, we agree: Protect the Okefenokee
The Latest

Credit: AP

NBC has cut ties with former RNC head Ronna McDaniel after employee objections, some on...
14m ago
Shohei Ohtani could be more open with teammates without 'buffer' Mizuhara, Dodgers...
14m ago
Biden and Harris argue that Democrats will preserve health care and Republicans would...
14m ago
Featured

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Braves: Can Mr. 40-70 Ronald Acuña Jr. do even more in 2024?
Bridges near Georgia’s ports protected from ship strikes, officials say
Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town