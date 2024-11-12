Diamond Sports Group will offer single-game pricing to stream NBA and NHL games starting next month

SOUTHPORT, Conn. (AP) — The nation's largest owner of regional sports networks will offer single-game pricing for NBA and NHL games beginning next month.

Diamond Sports Group, which owns 16 RSNs, announced Tuesday that the option will be available on its direct-to-consumer streaming package starting Dec. 5.

Viewers will have the option for single games at $6.99, as well as the chance to sign up for monthly or season pass subscriptions.