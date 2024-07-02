Nation & World News

Diamond Shruumz microdosing candies may be linked to a death and nearly 50 illnesses, FDA says

Federal health officials are investigating a possible death and dozens of illnesses tied to recalled microdosing candies sold online and at vape shops
This image provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration shows Diamond Shruumz-brand products which have been recalled in June 2024. At least 48 people in 24 states said they got sick after eating Prophet Premium Blends LLC's products including chocolate bars, cones and gummies, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday, July 2, 2024. One death is “potentially associated” with the outbreak and 27 people have been hospitalized, the agency said. (FDA via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This image provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration shows Diamond Shruumz-brand products which have been recalled in June 2024. At least 48 people in 24 states said they got sick after eating Prophet Premium Blends LLC's products including chocolate bars, cones and gummies, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday, July 2, 2024. One death is “potentially associated” with the outbreak and 27 people have been hospitalized, the agency said. (FDA via AP)
By JONEL ALECCIA – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

Federal health officials are investigating a possible death and dozens of illnesses tied to recalled "microdosing" candies laced with a chemical found in mushrooms and sold online and in vape shops nationwide.

At least 48 people in 24 states said they got sick after eating Diamond Shruumz-brand products, including chocolate bars, cones and gummies, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday.

One death is “potentially associated” with the outbreak and 27 people have been hospitalized, the agency said. People who fell ill reported severe symptoms like seizures, agitation, abnormal heart rates and loss of consciousness. The latest illness was reported Monday, FDA officials said.

Prophet Premium Blends LLC, of Santa Ana, California, recalled all of its Diamond Shruumz products late last month because they contain muscimol, a psychoactive chemical found in potentially toxic Amanita mushrooms that may be tied to the illnesses.

The products are marketed for microdosing, which means taking very small doses of a psychedelic drug to achieve supposed benefits while minimizing negative side effects.

Diamond Shruumz products were sold nationwide in retail stores and online; at smoke or vape shops; and by retailers that sell hemp-derived products like cannabidiol, or CBD, or delta-8 THC.

The FDA, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and America's Poison Centers are investigating the outbreak. People who have these products should stop using them. Anyone who falls ill after using them should contact a health care provider or a poison center at 1-800-222-1222.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Family photo

Friends mourn ‘fantastic, wonderful family’ killed in plane crash2h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

Immigrants celebrate new U.S. citizenship before Independence Day

Cobb again spills treated wastewater into Lake Allatoona
29m ago

Credit: TNS

Gas prices tick up, but far below previous highs as drivers set Fourth

Credit: TNS

Gas prices tick up, but far below previous highs as drivers set Fourth

WATCH
See the baseball grand slam a 12-year-old hit days before a deadly plane crash
The Latest

Credit: AP

Biden plans public events blitz as White House pushes back on pressure to leave the race
13m ago
Virginia certifies John McGuire as primary winner over Rep. Bob Good, who says he'll seek...
14m ago
Ringleader of fire that killed 5 in Senegalese family, ripping hole in the community...
15m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz

Broadcaster Steak Shapiro masters the art of reinvention
Go Guide: What to know if you’re running the AJC Peachtree Road Race
Atlanta fireworks shows and festive events that can make your July 4th spectacular