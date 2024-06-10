Di Maria scores, Messi returns in Argentina’s Copa America warmup victory over Ecuador

CHICAGO (AP) — Angel Di Maria scored as Lionel Messi returned to the international stage for the first time in six months, helping Argentina to a 1-0 victory over Ecuador in a Copa America warmup match on Sunday.

Messi was sidelined for the first half before replacing Di Maria in the 56th minute. A right hamstring injury kept the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner and Inter Miami star from participating in Argentina's previous two Copa America warmup matches against El Salvador and Costa Rica in March.

With Messi watching from the bench, Di Maria sent a reverse pass from Christian Romero into the net to open the scoring in the 40th minute.