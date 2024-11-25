DHL cargo plane crashes into a house in Lithuania, killing at least 1

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — A DHL cargo plane crashed into a house Monday morning near the Lithuanian capital, killing at least one person.

Lithuanian’s public broadcaster LRT, quoting an emergency official, said two people had been taken to the hospital after the crash, and one was later pronounced dead. LRT said the aircraft smashed into a two-story home near Vilnius International Airport.

The Lithuanian airport authority identified the aircraft as a DHL cargo plane arriving from Leipzig, Germany. It posted on the social platform X that city services including a fire truck were on site.