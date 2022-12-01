Devin Booker scores 51 points in 3 quarters, Suns rout Bulls

It was Booker's second straight 40-point game. He had 44 in a victory at Sacramento on Monday night. The Suns have the best record in the Western Conference at 15-6 and have won 12 out of 13 home games.

The Bulls struggled on defense the entire night, particularly against Booker and Ayton. Chicago coach Billy Donovan was particularly irritated in the third quarter, angrily calling a time out after Phoenix scored a couple easy buckets.

DeMar DeRozan led Chicaho with 29 points. Zach LaVine added 21.

The Suns took a 64-43 lead at halftime. Booker roasted the Bulls with 25 points before the break, repeatedly finding open mid-range jump shots. He made 10 of his 14 shots.

Phoenix shot 58% in the first half. Chicago made just 1 of 14 (7.1%) of its 3-point attempts.

TIP-INS

Bulls: Alex Caruso scored 14 points off the bench. ... The Bulls shot 4 of 25 (16%) from 3-point range.

Suns: G Chris Paul missed his 11th consecutive game with right heel soreness. ... It was Booker's 21st career game with at least 40 points. ... Landry Shamet added 12 points off the bench. ... Hosted a 39th consecutive sellout crowd. ... Ayton shot 11 of 18 from the field.

UP NEXT

Bulls: At Golden State on Friday night.

Suns: Host Houston on Sunday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin