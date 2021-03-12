Devin Booker scores 35 points, Suns beat Blazers 127-121

Booker did not play in the All-Star Game on Sunday night because of a sprained left knee, which he injured in the Suns' 120-98 victory at home over Golden State.

Booker was fouled late in the fourth quarter against the Blazers and came up limping after falling to the floor, but he remained in the game.

It was the second of three games between the two teams this season. The Suns won the first, 132-100, in Phoenix last month.

The teams played in Portland on March 10 of last year, the last game for both teams before the league was suspended by coronavirus concerns. The Blazers won 127-117.

TIP INS

Suns: Blazers coach Terry Stotts praised Paul in his pregame chat with reporters, saying he has shown this year and last year in Oklahoma City what a great player he is.”

Trail Blazers: The Blazers wore their gray and black Nike “Earned” jerseys for the first time. The “Earned” jerseys went to teams who made the 2020 playoffs. ... Kanter leads the Blazers with 21 double-doubles this season.

UP NEXT

Suns: Host Indiana on Saturday night.

Trail Blazers: At Minnesota on Saturday and Sunday night.

___

