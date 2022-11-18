ajc logo
Devils win 11th straight, edging Maple Leafs 3-2 in OT

Updated 20 minutes ago
TORONTO (AP) — Yegor Sharangovich scored 57 seconds into overtime, Vitek Vanecek made 25 saves and the New Jersey Devils beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Thursday for their 11th straight victory.

Sharangovich scored his fourth goal of the season on a rebound after Jack Hughes stole the puck, beating goalie Matt Murray.

“We just don’t think about the streak,” Sharangovich said. “We just think about the next game.”

Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt also scored to help New Jersey improve to 14-3-0. The Devils have won 11 in a row for the third time in franchise history.

“We’re a really good team,” Hischier said. “And we believe in each other. ... We’re playing some really good hockey. It’s not going to be easy playing against us.”

New Jersey also snapped an eight-game losing streak against Toronto dating to April 2018 — and won at Scotiabank Arena for the first time since October 2017.

Auston Matthews had a goal and an assist for Toronto, William Nylander also scored and Murray made 30 saves. Mitch Marner added an assist to push his points streak to 11 games, the longest active run in the NHL.

With Murray on the bench for an extra attacker, Nylander tied it with his eighth on a shot that hit Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenathaler with 2:09 left in regulation.

“We get the puck back and you give it right back to them,” Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said. “Can’t happen.”

Devils: At Ottawa on Saturday.

Maple Leafs: Host Buffalo on Saturday night.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

