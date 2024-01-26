Devils coach Lindy Ruff struck in face by puck, misses 3rd period of 3-2 loss to Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff was struck in the face by a puck Thursday night and wasn't behind the bench for the third period of his team's 3-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

“Just wasn’t feeling right, but seems a little better right now than he was after the second, so that was great to see,” Devils associate coach Travis Green said after the game.

Ruff, who turns 64 next month, was hit with about 6 1/2 minutes remaining in the second period, but was tended to and remained behind the bench after a brief break. He didn’t come out to the ice for the third.