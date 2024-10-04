Devils beat Sabres 4-1 in NHL regular-season opener in Prague

PRAGUE (AP) — Paul Cotter had a goal and an assist in his Devils debut as New Jersey beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-1 on Friday in the NHL regular-season opener played in the Czech Republic capital.

After former NHL great Jaromir Jagr, who still plays in the Czech league, dropped a ceremonial puck, Stefan Noesen became the first scorer of the season 8:39 in to put New Jersey up. Defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic made it 2-0, and then Nico Hischier scored early into the second before Owen Power got the Sabres on the scoreboard midway through the third. Cotter made it 4-1 on an open net.

The teams' series of games on Friday and Saturday is part of the NHL global series. Two more international games will be played in Tampere, Finland, on Nov. 1-2 when defending Stanley Cup champion Florida faces the Dallas Stars.