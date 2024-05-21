Devers sets Red Sox record by homering in his 6th consecutive game

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Boston Rex Sox star Rafael Devers set a team record when he homered for the sixth consecutive game on Monday night at Tampa Bay.

Devers had shared the mark of five with Jimmie Foxx (1940), Ted Williams (1957), Dick Stuart (1963), George Scott (1977), Jose Canseco (1985) and Bobby Dalbec (2020). He is the first major leaguer to do it since the Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout had a seven-game streak from Sept. 4-12, 2022.

The Chicago Cubs' Michael Busch had a five-game home-run streak earlier this season.