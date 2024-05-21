Nation & World News

Devers sets Red Sox record by homering in his 6th consecutive game

Boston Rex Sox star Rafael Devers set a team record when he homered for the sixth consecutive game on Monday night at Tampa Bay
Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers celebrates with third base coach Kyle Hudson (84) after his two-run home run off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Taj Bradley during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 20, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers celebrates with third base coach Kyle Hudson (84) after his two-run home run off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Taj Bradley during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 20, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
22 minutes ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Boston Rex Sox star Rafael Devers set a team record when he homered for the sixth consecutive game on Monday night at Tampa Bay.

Devers had shared the mark of five with Jimmie Foxx (1940), Ted Williams (1957), Dick Stuart (1963), George Scott (1977), Jose Canseco (1985) and Bobby Dalbec (2020). He is the first major leaguer to do it since the Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout had a seven-game streak from Sept. 4-12, 2022.

The Chicago Cubs' Michael Busch had a five-game home-run streak earlier this season.

Tampa Bay starter Taj Bradley struck out eight of his first nine batters entering the fourth, Devers was only the Boston batter to put the ball in play over the stretch, hitting a comeback groundout that Bradley deflected to second baseman Brandon Lowe.

After Jarren Duran had a leadoff triple in the fourth and scored on Wilyer Abreu's double, Devers connected on a opposite-field homer to left.

The homer was Devers' 10th of the season and extended his hitting streak to 10 games.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers watches his two-run home run off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Taj Bradley during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 20, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Taj Bradley reacts after Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers runs around the bases after his two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 20, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Family Photo

KSU student killed on campus remembered as selfless, dedicated by parents2h ago

Credit: AP

TRUMP TRIAL
Round 2 of fight to remove Fani Willis from Trump Fulton case gears up

Credit: Ben Hendren

UPDATE
Man cutting down trees electrocuted in Acworth, police say
2h ago

4 dead, 5 injured in Bartow County crash on I-75

4 dead, 5 injured in Bartow County crash on I-75

Georgia prisoner sentenced to die wants firing squad, not lethal injection
The Latest

Credit: AP

US says cyberattacks against water supplies are rising, and utilities need to do more to...
12m ago
Biden and Democrats raised $51 million in April, far less than Trump and the GOP's $76...
14m ago
No points from Erdogan. Turkey's leader claims Eurovision Song Contest is a threat to...
15m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

From anxiety to protest to exultation, Morehouse welcomes its new graduates
Look back at Georgia’s top 2024 college commencement photos
Tuesday is primary election day! Here's our Georgia Decides Voter Guide