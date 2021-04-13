Devers, Bosox win snowy 7th in row; Twins hold silent moment

Randy Dobnak (0-2) took the loss for Minnesota, which has lost three in a row.

Christian Arroyo led off the eighth against Dobnak with a double and scored on Dalbec’s second double of the game to right field to break a 2-all tie. Arroyo had two hits and scored on both of Dalbec's doubles.

Devers hit a long home run in the ninth off Jorge Alcala. Devers started the season 0 for 13 but is 9 for 22 (.409) since — he has five home runs and 10 RBI in his last four games.

RESCHEDULED

Monday's postponement will be made up as part of a traditional doubleheader on Wednesday. The first game will start at its regularly scheduled time of 1:10 p.m.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: Nelson Cruz was scratched from the lineup before the game with a non-COVID-19-related illness.

UP NEXT

Minnesota will have RHP Kenta Maeda (1-0, 2.61 ERA) start the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader. RHP Nathan Eovaldi (1-1, 1.46) will start for Boston. The second game features José Berríos (2-0, 1.54) for the Twins against Eduardo Rodriguez (1-0, 5.40) for the Red Sox.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Boston Red Sox players meety at the mound during the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) Credit: Stacy Bengs Credit: Stacy Bengs

Boston Red Sox' Martín Pérez throws against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) Credit: Stacy Bengs Credit: Stacy Bengs

Minnesota Twins' Mitch Garver (8) swings at the ball during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) Credit: Stacy Bengs Credit: Stacy Bengs