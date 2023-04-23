BreakingNews
BREAKING: Gwinnett police investigating fatal gas station shooting near Norcross
X

Detroit's Rodriguez has perfect game through 6 at Baltimore

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By NOAH TRISTER, Associated Press
15 minutes ago
Detroit’s Eduardo Rodriguez has a perfect game through six innings at Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — Detroit's Eduardo Rodriguez has a perfect game through six innings of Sunday's matchup at Baltimore.

The left-hander retired the first 18 Orioles he faced, although the Tigers have been held scoreless as well. Second baseman Jonathan Schoop made a diving stop to his right on Gunnar Henderson's grounder in the sixth to keep the bid going.

Rodriguez went to a full count on Cedric Mullins that same inning but retired him on a broken-bat grounder for the third out.

Rodriguez has struck out four and thrown 71 pitches. He helped himself by fielding a tricky grounder up the middle by Ramón Urías in the fifth.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: Photo courtesy of Terri Denson

‘The word has gotten out’: Inside the rise of girls gymnastics in Georgia

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves notes: Bryce Elder’s success, Collin McHugh’s imminent return and more
20h ago

Credit: University of Georgia

Transfer from Virginia Commonwealth signs with Georgia basketball

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Dylan Dodd helps lead Gwinnett to victory Saturday
20h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Dylan Dodd helps lead Gwinnett to victory Saturday
20h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hawks find their stride offensively in Game 3
The Latest

Credit: AP

Diplomats flee Sudan fighting as citizens struggle to escape
6m ago
Man United beats Brighton on penalties, faces City in final
38m ago
Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection
43m ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Public service set for Sunday night for longtime Baptist leader Charles Stanley
Famous former students of Atlanta Public Schools. Check our list #APS150
Former DeKalb County superintendent to lead education-related nonprofit
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top