Detroit's Olson pitching no-hitter through six innings against White Sox

Detroit Tigers rookie Reese Olson has pitched six no-hit innings against the Chicago White Sox

1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Tigers rookie Reese Olson has pitched six no-hit innings against the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.

The 24-year-old right-hander was making his 15th big league start and 18th appearance. He walked one batter, hit another and struck out five. He threw 47 of 83 pitches for strikes.

The game was tied 0-0.

The closest Chicago has come to a hit was in the sixth, when Yasmani Grandal’s line drive down the right-field line hooked foul. Grandal hit another hard line drive on the next pitch that was caught by centerfielder Parker Meadows.

Olson has not thrown a complete game in 86 previous professional starts.

Selected by Milwaukee in the 13th round of the 2018 amateur draft from North Hall High in Gainesville, Georgia, Olson was acquired by Detroit in July 2021 for left-hander Daniel Norris.

Olson entered 3-6 with a 4.65 ERA. He threw shutout ball over a season-high seven innings in his previous start, a 10-0 win at the White Sox on Sept. 2.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

