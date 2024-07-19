Nation & World News

Detroit's giant slide is back. There will probably be fewer bruises this time

Ready, set, go
30 minutes ago

DETROIT (AP) — A giant slide in Detroit reopened Friday, and no one lost a tooth — yet.

The slide at Belle Isle state park made headlines, landed on late night TV and even inspired a song after viral videos in 2022 showed riders flying and bouncing down the bumpy ramp.

Two years later, the six-lane slide is open again, this time with some changes. The Department of Natural Resources added padding to the slide, acquired new sacks for riders and skipped the wax.

“It was awesome, even though it was kinda scary,” Eliseah Griffin, 11, told The Detroit News.

But some riders said the thrill was gone without the wax.

"It didn’t do anything,” Lorraine Edwards, 66, said. “It was no fun at all.”

In 2022, video of high-flying riders earned a mention on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Detroit rapper Gerald Allen, who performs as Gmac Cash, wrote a song.

“It’s like jumping off a roof,” he sang at the time. “Man, you can lose a tooth.”

Meagan Elliott, president of the Belle Isle Conservancy, a group that supports park operations, said people had repeatedly asked when the slide would reopen.

“It was such a joy," said Elliott, who took a ride Friday.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arthur Mola/Invision/AP

BREAKING
Atlanta one of six finalists in bid to host Sundance Film Festival1h ago

New judge signals Young Thug trial will move forward - with new rules
30m ago

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

Who is Paige Reese Whitaker, the new judge in Young Thug trial?
1h ago

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Some in Ga. earn too much to get Medicaid but not enough to buy private insurance plan

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Some in Ga. earn too much to get Medicaid but not enough to buy private insurance plan

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Young Thug trial: What happens next?
The Latest

Credit: AP

Blinken points to wider pledges to support Ukraine in case US backs away under Trump
5m ago
A massive tech outage is causing worldwide disruptions. Here's what we know
10m ago
Firefighter killed at Trump rally honored with bagpipes, gun salute and a bugle sounding...
12m ago
Featured

Credit: Seeger Gray/AJC

Republicans in metro Atlanta cheer Trump on final night of convention
15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend: Tennis, Bob Ross class
Photo of Fani Willis found on Trump shooter’s cellphone