Detroit mayor: HGTV's Curtis was 'scammed' in house deal

“They can’t turn the property over without getting value,” the mayor said of the land bank.

Curtis’ Detroit Renovations LLC apparently didn’t know that the house had returned to the land bank’s control after the previous owners failed to fixed it up. Those owners executed a quit claim deed to Detroit Renovations in 2017.

Curtis, a native of suburban Detroit, said it would be wrong for the land bank to benefit from her investment.

“I didn’t become so successful in business by being somebody who backs down,” she said.