Nation & World News

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell is selling his house to seek more privacy

Lions coach Dan Campbell is selling his suburban Detroit home to get more privacy
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
21 minutes ago

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Lions coach Dan Campbell is selling his suburban Detroit home to get more privacy.

"There's plenty of space, it's on two acres, the home is beautiful," Campbell told Crain's Detroit Business. "It's just that people figured out where we lived when we lost."

He didn't elaborate.

Campbell and wife Holly listed the 7,800-square-foot house in Bloomfield Hills for $4.5 million this week. A deal was pending within 24 hours, Crain's reported.

Campbell was hired by the Lions in 2021. After a 3-13-1 record that season, the team has become one of the best in the NFL, reaching the NFC championship game last January.

Campbell's home was built in 2013 for Igor Larionov, a Hockey Hall of Fame member who played for the Detroit Red Wings.

The likely buyers are “huge” Lions fans, said Ashley Crain, who is representing Campbell and the buyers in the sale.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell speak to the media after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Detroit, Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell speaks to the media after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Detroit, Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell speaks to the media after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Detroit, Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Familiar building blocks as Dan Quinn starts first season with Commanders
Placeholder Image

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

Foreclosure hour strikes for apartments bearing Atlanta’s population clock
Placeholder Image

Credit: BRAVO

Kroy Biermann seeks sole power to sell mansion separate from Kim Zolciak
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Hall of Famer Joe Schmidt, who helped Detroit Lions win 2 NFL titles, dies at 92
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Sweden charges a woman with war crimes for allegedly torturing Yazidi women and children...7m ago
Israel-Hamas war latest: Israel turns its focus north toward Lebanon and Hezbollah12m ago
Thailand's adorable pygmy hippo Moo Deng has the kind of face that launches a thousand...18m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy photo

Georgia-Pacific to transform iconic Atlanta HQ into mixed-use destination
Pharmacy in Augusta dispenses medical marijuana defying warning from DEA 1h ago
Lionsgate, a key player in Georgia film, is making a big move into AI1h ago