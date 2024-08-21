Nation & World News

Detroit judge is sued after putting teen in handcuffs, jail clothes during field trip

There is more fallout in Detroit, a week after a judge ordered a teenager into jail clothes and handcuffs during a field trip
FILE - Judge Kenneth King listens during a probable-cause hearing, April 2, 2015, in Detroit. . (Todd McInturf /Detroit News via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Judge Kenneth King listens during a probable-cause hearing, April 2, 2015, in Detroit. . (Todd McInturf /Detroit News via AP)
By ED WHITE – Associated Press
5 minutes ago

DETROIT (AP) — Attorneys for a teenager who was ordered into jail clothes and handcuffs during a field trip to a Detroit court filed a lawsuit against a judge Wednesday, accusing him of humiliation, false arrest and unlawful detention.

It is the latest fallout since Judge Kenneth King singled out 15-year-old Eva Goodman for falling asleep and having what he considered to be a bad attitude while she was visiting 36th District Court on Aug. 13.

King was removed from courtroom duties last week until he completes training, which hasn't started yet.

His actions were “extreme and outrageous and calculated for the purpose of inflicting fear and severe emotional distress,” according to the lawsuit, which seeks more than $75,000.

Goodman was on a field trip led by a nonprofit group, The Greening of Detroit, when she fell asleep. Her mother later said she may have been tired because they don't have a permanent address.

King said it was her attitude that led to the jail clothes, handcuffs and stern words — all broadcast on livestream video from his courtroom. He also threatened her in front of her peers with juvenile detention before releasing her.

King “acted as producer, broadcaster, complaining witness, arresting officer, finder of fact, judge and disciplinarian,” attorneys Gary Felty Jr. and James Harrington said in the lawsuit.

A message seeking comment from King's lawyer wasn't immediately returned Wednesday.

“I wanted this to look and feel very real to her, even though there’s probably no real chance of me putting her in jail,” King told a TV station last week.

The teen's mother, Latoreya Till, referred to the judge as a “big bully.”

___

Follow Ed White on X at https://twitter.com/edwritez

FILE - The 36th District Court building is shown in Detroit, March 19, 2010. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Detroit judge sidelined for making sleepy teen wear jail clothes on court field trip
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

A teen was falling asleep during a courtroom field trip. She ended up in cuffs and jail...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Tennessee family's lawsuit says video long kept from them shows police force, not drugs...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Trial opens against 3 Detroit-area guards charged with man's death at mall 10 years ago
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Bill Pascrell Jr., long-time New Jersey congressman, dies at 874m ago
Trump holds first outdoor rally since assassination attempt as Democratic convention...6m ago
Divers find 5 bodies during search of superyacht wreckage after it sank off Sicily, 1...12m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Hysub Shin and AP file

Here are the celebrities endorsing Donald Trump and Kamala Harris
One of nation’s worst traffic bottlenecks, I-285 at I-20 west of Atlanta, to be rebuilt
Biggest summer COVID wave in two years in Georgia expected soon