Nation & World News

Detroit is banning gas stations from locking customers inside, a year after a fatal shooting

The city of Detroit is taking steps to ban gas stations from locking people inside the store
FILE - A gas station remains closed less than a week after a fatal shooting in Detroit, Michigan, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. The city of Detroit is taking steps to ban gas stations from locking people inside the store, a year after a man was fatally shot during an argument with another customer. (AP Photo/Ed White, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A gas station remains closed less than a week after a fatal shooting in Detroit, Michigan, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. The city of Detroit is taking steps to ban gas stations from locking people inside the store, a year after a man was fatally shot during an argument with another customer. (AP Photo/Ed White, File)
Updated 24 minutes ago

DETROIT (AP) — The city of Detroit is taking steps to ban gas stations from locking people inside the store, a year after a man was fatally shot during an argument with another customer.

Police said a clerk's decision to lock the door while he was safely behind protective glass contributed to the shooting.

An ordinance approved Tuesday by the Detroit City Council would make it illegal for employees to push a button to remotely lock the door. It would apply to businesses whose workers are protected by glass, The Detroit News reported.

“The goal of this is to ensure that we keep the threat outside the convenience store, gas station, liquor stores or party stores,” council member James Tate said.

In May 2023, the failure to complete a $3.80 electronic purchase led to violence.

Video showed Samuel McCray repeatedly cursing and insisting he was going to leave a gas station with the items. Three more people entered before clerk Al-Hassan Aiyash pushed a button to lock the door, keeping the four inside.

Those three people were shot, and one of them died. McCray is facing charges of murder and attempted murder. Aiyash is charged with involuntary manslaughter. Their cases are pending.

“If not for the fact that he locked the door, none of this would have happened,” Judge Kenneth King said of Aiyash.

Aiyash's attorney said he didn't know McCray had a gun when he locked the door.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

BREAKING
Trump, co-defendants urge appeals court to disqualify Fani Willis2h ago

Credit: Courtesy Development Authority of Fulton County

Fulton board approves $75M tax break for Microsoft data center
22m ago

Credit: AP

Report says majority of U.S. households can’t afford median rent prices
2h ago

Credit: Douglas County

Judge arrested at Atlanta nightclub removed from office

Credit: Douglas County

Judge arrested at Atlanta nightclub removed from office

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Critics make another push to stall Five Points renovation. But MARTA says, “No.”
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

With Sarr and Risacher in the mix for the No. 1 pick, NBA draft could be 'special' night...
5m ago
NTSB concludes flaming wheel bearing caused east Ohio derailment, vent and burn was...
8m ago
North Korea fires a ballistic missile toward sea, South Korea says
9m ago
Featured

Credit: Blake Guthrie

Overnight safari park opens in Madison
Atlanta’s presidential debate means security, traffic challenges
How Atlanta businesses hurt by water outage can apply for relief funds