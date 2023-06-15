X

Detroit bus driver charged in pedestrian's death; her 2nd fatality in 8 years

1 hour ago
A Detroit bus driver is facing a criminal charge after fatally striking a pedestrian

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit bus driver is facing a criminal charge after fatally striking a pedestrian, the second death linked to her job behind the wheel.

Janice Bauer, 67, was crossing a downtown street during a green light on June 2 when a bus hit her while making a left turn.

The driver, Geraldine Johnson, 59, was charged Wednesday with a moving violation causing death.

“This case is tragic on every level,” prosecutor Kym Worthy said.

Johnson appeared in court without an attorney, and a not-guilty plea was entered by a magistrate.

It's not the first fatality linked to her driving. The city settled a lawsuit for $4.5 million following the 2015 death of a man who stepped off a Detroit bus and was hit while he tried to get a bike off a rack on the front of the coach, the Detroit Free Press reported Thursday.

The newspaper posted bus video of Joey Davis talking to Johnson and then trying to remove his bike.

“She killed a man and was allowed to get back behind a wheel. In what world is that OK?” said attorney James Harrington, who represented Davis' family.

Johnson was fired after the death of Bauer, said Mikel Oglesby, executive director of Detroit transit.

“We have been engaged in a full review of Ms. Johnson’s record and of all related departmental policies and procedures,” Oglesby said. “Once that review is completed, we will be better positioned to respond to questions.”

