X

Detroit-area man gets 14 years in prison for fighting for Islamic State

National & World News
1 hour ago
A Detroit-area man who was captured on a Syrian battlefield in 2018 fighting for Islamic State has been sentenced to 14 years in prison

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area man who was captured on a Syrian battlefield in 2018 fighting for Islamic State was sentenced Thursday to 14 years in prison.

Ibraheem Izzy Musaibli of Dearborn was convicted in January of providing support to a designated terrorist organization.

“For his betrayal of our nation and his fellow citizens, he is deserving of a long sentence," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said.

Musaibli, 32, traveled to Yemen in 2015 and continued his research into Islamic State, including downloading propaganda from the group and a book on how to get into Syria, according to trial evidence.

“ISIS assigned him to a military fighting battalion, and Musaibli spent at least nine months fighting on the front lines,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Hank Moon said in a court filing.

Musaibli's sentence is far short of the 35-year term requested by prosecutors. Defense attorneys sought a 10-year prison term. Musaibli will get credit for five years spent in custody since being charged.

His lawyers said Musaibli was a troubled man who was “manipulated by propaganda” and turned out to be an ineffective Islamic State supporter.

"Mr. Musaibli saw himself as a failure. ... Like many young men looking for redemption, he thought heroic glory on the battlefield would earn him the respect of his family and others,” James Gerometta said in a court filing.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Report: Solar energy is growing in Georgia, but there’s more to the story3h ago

Credit: AP

Biden taps Atlanta native Michael Tyler as campaign communications director
3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia makes moves to reduce impact of its Milestones exam scores
4h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

NEW DETAILS: Black Hammer cases move forward in federal, state courts
4h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

NEW DETAILS: Black Hammer cases move forward in federal, state courts
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

MARTA breaks ground on new Atlanta transit line
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Group recommends reforms for scandal-plagued Los Angeles city council
8m ago
Conor McGregor is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at an NBA Finals game in Miami
9m ago
15 people, mostly seniors, killed in highway crash in Canada, official says
10m ago
Featured

University System of Georgia says data could be exposed in security breach
8h ago
Books N Bros makes reading cool for African American boys
Southern Baptists approve ouster of megachurch over female pastors
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top