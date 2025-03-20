Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Detroit-area hospital resumes operations after an employee is shot in the parking garage

Operations are back to normal at a major hospital in suburban Detroit after an employee was shot by a coworker in the parking garage
Police respond to the scene of a shooting at Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital, Thursday, March 20, 2025 in Troy, Mich. (WXYZ-TV via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Police respond to the scene of a shooting at Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital, Thursday, March 20, 2025 in Troy, Mich. (WXYZ-TV via AP)
33 minutes ago

TROY, Mich. (AP) — A hospital employee shot a coworker in a parking garage Thursday in suburban Detroit, setting off a morning scramble at a major health care campus before the suspect was arrested miles away a few hours later.

The gunman never entered Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital. But it was treated as an active shooter situation, which led to a lockdown and other security steps at the hospital as well as at schools in Troy.

“We're lucky in this case it wasn’t an actual active shooter. It was a targeted incident,” Troy police Chief Josh Jones told reporters.

A hospital employee confronted another employee in the parking garage and fired five shots around 7 a.m. The 25-year-old victim was hit in the arm and subsequently treated inside the hospital, Jones said.

The chief didn't offer any details about a motive, though he said, “There was some kind of falling out recently.”

Residents received an emergency message on their phones, alerting them about an active shooter and advising them to avoid the area and to shelter in place. Police cars with lights flashing blocked major streets. Troy is about 22 miles (35 kilometers) north of Detroit.

The suspect was arrested about 2 1/2 hours later in another suburb.

“We are incredibly thankful for the quick actions of all our team members and law enforcement,” Corewell Health said.

Brian Pagent, a cardiac patient, said he got off a treadmill and went into a closet to hide.

“It was scary at the time. The workers did a great job," Pagent told radio station WWJ.

Law enforcement arrive at Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital in Troy, Mich., Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this image taken from video provided by WXYZ-TV, law enforcement respond to a shooting at Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital on Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Troy, Mich. (WXYZ-TV via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Law enforcement arrive at Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital in Troy, Mich., Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital is shown in Troy, Mich., Thursday, March 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

A firearm was discharged outside Piedmont Fayette Hospital on Sunday, authorities said.

Gun discharged near Piedmont Fayette ER parking lot prompts brief lockdown

AR-15 used in drug deal that turned deadly at SE Atlanta complex, police say

2 found dead in SW Atlanta apartment after man barricades himself, police say

The Latest

Alabama State guard CJ Hines (3) shoots against Auburn forward Johni Broome (4) during the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

No. 1 overall seed Auburn puts away Alabama State 83-63 to open March Madness

11m ago

Thousands rally outside Istanbul city hall for 2nd night over mayor's arrest

12m ago

DOGE blocked in court from Social Security systems with Americans' personal information, for now

15m ago

Featured

State Rep. James Burchett, R-Waycross, who championed legislation to rewrite litigation rules, speaks during a debate before a vote on Thursday, March 20, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Kemp’s push to limit lawsuits is on cusp of becoming Georgia law

Gov. Brian Kemp's overhaul of Georgia's civil litigation system clears crucial hurdle as it passes state House.

2h ago

Toxic braiding hair study forces Atlanta’s Black community to seek safer options

A recent report about cancerous synthetic hair extensions has sparked a heated conversation around Black beauty and health.

Delta jet that crashed and flipped in Toronto descended at high speed, report said

A preliminary report into the Delta Air Lines flight that crashed in Toronto last month has been released.