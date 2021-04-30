Determined volunteers still search for capsized ship missing

Scott Daspit still holds onto hope that his son Dylan is alive. Speaking to the people heading out to search, he said any survivors would likely be covered in mud to ward off mosquitos. He urged them to concentrate on the few trees that would provide the only shade in the hot, flat landscape.

In a quieter moment, Daspit said he'd taken hope from a volunteer who told a story of how he'd survived for days floating out at sea.

“It gave me a renewed spirit,” Daspit said. “But I have to assume that ... if we do find anybody alive, they’re going to be very hurt because nobody’s standing up and waving us down.”

Later, as he began to choke up, he said: “If we can find one soul it’ll be worth it.”

Like other family members, Daspit has been frustrated from the start with the rescue efforts. In the immediate days after the ship capsized, a ship owner took Daspit, who's worked in the oil industry for decades, near the Seacor Power so he could see for himself what was going on.

The whole country benefits from oil and gas extracted in the Gulf and the tax revenue it generates, Daspit said, but few appreciate how risky the work can be.

“From the roustabout, to the company man, to the engineer on these jobs, everybody puts their lives in danger,” he said.

It could take as long as two years for a National Transportation Safety Board investigation to determine what happened.

The Coast Guard said Friday that suspending a search is often the most difficult decision the organization makes but such operations cannot go on indefinitely because they impact its ability to carry out other jobs. Petty Officer Jonathan Lally said when the Guard suspended the search on April 19, it was already 48 hours longer than survivability models indicated.

“Many factors are considered in the decision to suspend a search, including whether or not we believe those we are searching for could survive given certain physical and environmental factors,” said Lally. “We understand the loss these families feel and our most sincere condolences go out to them.”

The United Cajun Navy, a non-profit that helps out during disasters, has been helping organize the volunteer search effort. Todd Terrell, who heads the organization, said they have found life vests, life rings and items from the interior of the boat such as doors or cabinets and clothes. He knows at some point they will have exhausted all their efforts but, he said, they're not there yet.

Many of the volunteers have come from the surrounding area, others from farther afield. Mike Asher, a longtime fisherman, drove out from Lake Charles in western Louisiana after a friend who knew someone on the capsized boat asked if he could help. As Asher guided a small watercraft, he recalled how people had come to help his hometown after Hurricane Laura ripped through the city last August.

“People came from all over and helped us. I definitely felt like I should give something back to people,” he said. “It's searching for a needle in a haystack. But if you don't look, you don't find.”

Others have been searching from seaplanes overhead. A team with dogs trained to search for cadavers also arrived. Groups on ATVs have combed beaches as far away as the Texas border.

On Thursday, an air boat, which can travel over marsh or land to access harder to reach areas, combed through the grasses while others rode flat-bottom boats looking for clues. Well-wishers have brought in food and drink, assembled underneath a raised building at the dock. Volunteer Ronnie Adams, who appeared on the History Channel's “Swamp People,” has posted online updates viewed by thousands of people.

Mark Theriot, a 63-year-old shrimper, said he's been coming out every day simply because Scott Daspit and the other families need help.

“I really don’t have much confidence that we’re going to find anybody, but the man wants to go and I’m going to go,” Theriot said. “I’m coming for the family, to give them support. They got help. They’re not by themselves.”

__

Follow Santana on Twitter @ruskygal.

The capsized lift boat Seacor Power is seen seven miles off the coast of Louisiana in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday, April 18, 2021. The vessel capsized during a storm on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Volunteers gather around a map of the Louisiana coast on Thursday, April 30, 2021, in Cocodrie, La., as they search for survivors of the Seacor Power, a lift boat that capsized off the coast on April 13. (AP Photo/Rebecca Santana) Credit: Rebecca Santana Credit: Rebecca Santana

A Cajun Air seaplane travels over the marsh as the search continues for the missing Seacor Power crew members, near Lake Pelto in Terrebonne Parish, La., on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Nineteen people were on the Seacor Power when it capsized April 13. Six people were rescued and six bodies have been recovered. (Sophia Germer/The Advocate via AP) Credit: SOPHIA GERMER Credit: SOPHIA GERMER

Seacor Power life jackets are lined up at Harbor Light Marina in Cocodrie, La., Monday, April 26, 2021. The United Cajun Navy and volunteers joined forces to locate 7 missing Seacor Power crew members almost 2 weeks after the lift boat capsized about 8 miles from Port Fourchon during bad weather. (Sophia Germer/The Advocate via AP) Credit: SOPHIA GERMER Credit: SOPHIA GERMER

Jessica McCain, of the United Cajun Navy, and volunteer Sunshine Jacobs, of Rayne, La., help search for debris in the marsh from a seaplane as the search continues for 7 missing Seacor Power crew members, near Lake Pelto in Terrebonne Parish, La., Thursday, April 29, 2021. (Sophia Germer/The Advocate via AP) Credit: SOPHIA GERMER Credit: SOPHIA GERMER

Scott Daspit, the father of missing crew member Dylan Daspit, receives a long hug of support as the search continues for 7 missing Seacor Power crew members, at Harbor Light Marina in Cocodrie, La., Thursday, April 29, 2021. The United Cajun Navy and other volunteers joined forces to locate 7 missing Seacor Power crew members 16 days after the lift boat capsized about 8 miles from Port Fourchon during bad weather. (Sophia Germer/The Advocate via AP) Credit: STAFF PHOTO BY SOPHIA GERMER Credit: STAFF PHOTO BY SOPHIA GERMER

Volunteers on boats gather on Thursday, April 29, 2021, on the water along the Louisiana coast before setting out to look for survivors of the Seacor Power, a lift boat that capsized on April 13. Volunteers have been searching by air and boat for any sign of the seven people still missing. (AP Photo/Rebecca Santana) Credit: Rebecca Santana Credit: Rebecca Santana

Volunteers on boats gather on Thursday, April 29, 2021, on the water along the Louisiana coast before setting out to look for survivors the Seacor Power, a lift boat that capsized on April 13. Volunteers have been searching by air and boat for any sign of the seven people still missing. (AP Photo/Rebecca Santana) Credit: Rebecca Santana Credit: Rebecca Santana

A volunteer and a dog trained to search for cadavers join others looking for survivors of the Seacor Power, a lift boat that capsized on April 13 off the Louisiana coast. Volunteers have been searching by air and boat for any sign of those still missing. (AP Photo/Rebecca Santana) Credit: Rebecca Santana Credit: Rebecca Santana

Chelsea Coleman, a volunteer who came out to help look for the seven missing people who were aboard the Seacor Power when it capsized on April 13, scans the horizon on Thursday, April 30, 2021, along the Louisiana coast. Volunteers have been searching by air and boat for any sign of those still missing. (AP Photo/Rebecca Santana) Credit: Rebecca Santana Credit: Rebecca Santana

Chelsea Coleman, a volunteer who came out to help look for the seven missing people who were aboard the Seacor Power when it capsized on April 13, walks along a narrow island on Thursday, April 30, 2021, off the Louisiana coast. Volunteers have been searching by air and boat for any sign of those still missing. (AP Photo/Rebecca Santana) Credit: Rebecca Santana Credit: Rebecca Santana

Mike Asher, left, and Chelsea Coleman, right, assist Thursday, April 29, 2021, in the search for survivors who were aboard the Seacor Power, a lift boat that capsized on April 13 off the Louisiana coast. Volunteers have been searching by air and boat for any sign of those still missing. (AP Photo/Rebecca Santana) Credit: Rebecca Santana Credit: Rebecca Santana