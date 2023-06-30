BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: President Biden delivers remarks on student debt ruling

Detention of Russian director and playwright extended for 2 months

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
56 minutes ago
X
A Russian court has extended the pretrial detention of a theater director and a playwright on charges of justifying terrorism

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A Russian court on Friday extended the pretrial detention of a theater director and a playwright facing charges of justifying terrorism, the latest move in a relentless crackdown on dissent in Russia that spiked after the start of the war in Ukraine.

The court ordered Zhenya Berkovich, a prominent independent theater director, and playwright Svetlana Petriychuk held until Sept. 10; they have been behind bars since early May.

Authorities claim a play they staged, “Finist, the Brave Falcon,” justifies terrorism, which is a criminal offense in Russia punishable by up to seven years in prison.

The play depicts Russian women who faced prosecution after being lured into marriage and life in Syria by representatives of radical Islam.

Immediately after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin unleashed a sweeping campaign of repression, one unparalleled since the Soviet era. It has effectively criminalized any criticism of the war.

Authorities not only have targeted prominent opposition figures who eventually received draconian prison terms, but anyone who spoke out against the invasion, publicly or otherwise.

Pressure mounted on artists who were critical of the war. Actors and directors were fired from state-run theaters, and musicians were blacklisted from performing in the country. Some were labeled as foreign agents, a designation that carries additional government scrutiny and strong negative connotations. Many left Russia.

The Russian Justice Ministry said Friday that Boris Grebenshchikov, considered a founder of Russia's rock music scene, was added to the list of foreign agents. Grebenshchikov, who has lived in the West since 2018, is also reportedly under investigation for discrediting Russia's military.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Supreme Court’s gay rights ruling echoes long-running Georgia debate32m ago

Brookhaven asks DeKalb County to put Toco Hill annexation up for vote
10m ago

IMPACT IN GA.: Supreme Court strikes down student loan forgiveness plan
3h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Mother arrested in death of child found decaying in DeKalb closet
2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Mother arrested in death of child found decaying in DeKalb closet
2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Zoo Atlanta closes early on the hottest day so far this summer
51m ago
The Latest
Recovering Titan with the Odysseus underwater robot was complex, dangerous, emotional
11m ago
Haze, heat and storms are dulling the start of summer in many parts of the US
12m ago
Congress demands info on security clearance suspension of Iran envoy
15m ago
Featured

Credit: custom

Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in and around Atlanta
6 tips for running in the AJC Peachtree’s famous heat and humidity
7h ago
End of an era: Bill Thorn has run in every AJC Peachtree Road Race, but not this year
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top