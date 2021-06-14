Despite health woes, Robert Durst murder trial continues

Durst's lawyer Dick DeGuerin answered adamantly, “It's not just the catheter your honor, he’s in chest pain, he’s unable to breathe completely."

As testimony resumed, the judge had a blanket put over Durst to cover up his jail clothes and to “maintain his dignity to some degree,” adding that “one doesn’t ordinarily meet with the public with a catheter bag in full view.”

Durst is on trial for the 2000 killing of Berman at her Los Angeles home. Prosecutors have also been allowed to present evidence that Durst killed his wife, who disappeared in 1982, and that he deliberately killed a Texas man in 2000. Durst has denied killing Berman or having any involvement in his wife's disappearance. He was acquitted in the killing in Texas, which his lawyers argued was an accident.

Deputy District Attorney John Lewin argued Monday that Durst, who fled authorities after two of the deaths, had used countless ploys to avoid facing trial. The prosecutor argued that if anything Durst's appearance hurt the prosecution.

"This doesn’t look like someone who’s murdered three people," Lewin said.