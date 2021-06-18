Despite conflicts, R. Kelly likely to win new lawyer for upcoming trial

Becker told U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly she had made it clear to both Clary and Savage, “I am Mr. Kelly’s lawyer, not theirs.” Prosecutors also said they were not seeking Becker’s disqualification, but Kelly still must directly tell the judge he wants her on board.

On her website, Becker describes herself as a former prosecutor in Michigan who is a “powerhouse” at defending people accused of sex crimes.

Donnelly said she still wanted to question Kelly in person before letting him go forward with his new legal team at a trial scheduled to begin in early August.

To make that happen, Kelly’s transfer to New York should “happen well in advance of the trial,” the judge said. “It’s just much better for him to be here.”

Kelly appeared via video feed from a Chicago lockup dressed in an orange jumpsuit. He could be seen furrowing his brow and pressing his headphones to his ears with both hands in an apparent attempt to better hear the proceeding.

Kelly also faces numerous sex-related charges in Illinois and Minnesota and is scheduled to stand trial in September in Chicago federal court.