Desperation, pressure for aid increase in Haiti after quake

Gerda Francoise, 24, was one of dozens who lined up in the wilting heat in hopes of receiving food. “I don’t know what I’m going to get, but I need something to take back to my tent,” said Francoise. “I have a child.”

On Tuesday night, Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency put the number of deaths from Saturday’s earthquake at 1,941. It also said 9,900 were injured, many of whom waited for hours outside in the stifling heat for medical assistance.

Foreign aid was arriving, but slowly. U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crews concentrated on the most urgent task, ferrying the injured to less-stressed medical facilities. A U.S. Navy amphibious warship, the USS Arlington, was expected to head for Haiti on Wednesday with a surgical team and landing craft.

Volunteers found the body of a man in the rubble of a collapsed apartment building in Les Cayes, where the stench of death hung in the tropical heat.

Officials said the magnitude 7.2 earthquake destroyed more than 7,000 homes and damaged nearly 5,000, leaving about 30,000 families homeless. Hospitals, schools, offices and churches also were demolished or badly damaged.

The quake wiped out many of the sources of food and income that many of the poor depend on for survival in Haiti, which is already struggling with the coronavirus, gang violence and the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

“We don’t have anything. Even the (farm) animals are gone. They were killed by the rockslides,” said Elize Civil, 30, a farmer in the village of Fleurant, near the quake’s epicenter.

Civil's village and many of those in the hard-hit Nippes province depend on livestock such as goats, cows and chickens for much of their income, said Christy Delafield, who works with the U.S.-based relief organization Mercy Corps. The group is considering cash distributions to allow residents to continue buying local products from small local businesses that are vital to their communities.

Large-scale aid has not yet reached many areas, and one dilemma for donors is that pouring huge amounts of staple foods purchased abroad could, in the long run, hurt local producers.

“We don’t want to flood the area with a lot of products coming in from off the island,” Delafield said. She said aid efforts must also take a longer view for areas like Nippes, which has been hit in recent years by ever-stronger cyclical droughts and soil erosion. Support for adapting farming practices to the new climate reality — with less reliable rainfall and more tropical storms — is vital, she said.

“The drought, followed by the earthquake, followed by the storm has caused the soil to be stripped,” Delafield said.

At the public hospital in L’Asile, deep in a remote stretch of countryside in the southwest, people were arriving from isolated villages with broken arms and legs.

Hospital director Sonel Fevry said five such patients showed up Tuesday. Grinding poverty, poor roads and faith in natural medicine worsen the problems.

“We do what we can, remove the necrotized tissue and give them antibiotics and try to get them a splint,” Fevry said, adding that access to the facility by road is difficult and not everyone can make it.

Mercy Corps said about half of L'Asile's homes were destroyed and 90% were affected in some way. Most public buildings where people would normally shelter also were destroyed.

The obstetrics, pediatric and operating wing at the L’Asile hospital collapsed, though everyone made it out. Despite the damage, the hospital was able to treat about 170 severely injured quake victims in improvised tents set up on the grounds of the facility.

The nearby countryside was devastated: In one 10-mile (16-kilometer) stretch, not a single house, church, store or school was left standing.

The U.S. Geological Survey said a preliminary analysis of satellite imagery after the earthquake “revealed at least 150 landslides west of the town of L’Asile in Département des Nippes and hundreds of landslides in the mountains and south of Beaumont in Department de la Grand’Anse.”

Dr. Barth Green, President and co-founder of Project Medishare, an organization that has worked in Haiti since 1994 to improve health services, said among the most pressing needs was medical infrastructure.

“The hospitals are all broken and collapsed, the operating rooms aren’t functional, and then if you bring tents, it’s hurricane season, they can blow right away,” Green said. He was hopeful the U.S. military would establish a field hospital in the affected area.

He said the interim Haitian government was communicating well with them, “but there’s no doubt that they’re finding their way too.”

"We have hundreds of medical volunteers, but the Haitian government tells us they don’t need them. But we’re still deploying along with other organizations,” said Green, who is also the executive dean of Global Health and Community Service at the University of Miami. He sensed caution on the part of the government after bad experiences with outside aid following previous disasters.

Etzer Emile, a Haitian economist and professor at Quisqueya University, a private institution in the capital of Port-au-Prince, said the disaster will increase Haitians' dependence on remittances from abroad and assistance from international nongovernmental groups, likely making the country even weaker.

“Foreign aid unfortunately never helps in the long term," he said. “The southwest needs instead activities that can boost economic capacity for jobs and better social conditions.”

___

Associated Press writers Trenton Daniel in New York; Christopher Sherman in Mexico City; and David McFadden in Baltimore contributed to this report.

Caption A person injured in a car accident is attended at the General Hospital that is full of people injured in the earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano Credit: Fernando Llano

Caption A person who was injured in the earthquake is carried away after getting an x-ray at the General Hospital in Les Cayes, Haiti, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano Credit: Fernando Llano

Caption A girl plays inside a classroom where her family is staying at a school turned into a shelter for those displaced by the 7.2 magnitude earthquake, in Les Cayes, Haiti, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano Credit: Fernando Llano

Caption Residents walk on a damaged road in Rampe, Haiti, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, four days after 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit the southwestern part of the country. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Credit: Matias Delacroix

Caption A man carries two of about 20 boxes of food aid from the city government to cook on site for residents displaced by the 7.2 magnitude earthquake staying in improvised tents next to a school in Les Cayes, Haiti, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) both Credit: Fernando Llano Credit: Fernando Llano

Caption A person injured from the earthquake lies on a stretcher as another who was injured in a car accident sits behind, at the General Hospital in Les Cayes, Haiti, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano Credit: Fernando Llano

Caption People injured in the earthquake are attended outside the Ofatma Hospital because some interior walls were cracked by the earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano Credit: Fernando Llano

Caption A person injured in a car accident is carried to the General Hospital that is full of people injured in the earthquake in Les Cayes, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano Credit: Fernando Llano

Caption People wait inside a school-turned-shelter for those displaced by the 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano Credit: Fernando Llano

Caption A crane removes a truck from a pile of rocks after landslides triggered by a 7.2-magnitude earthquake that hit four days prior in River Glass, Haiti, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Credit: Matias Delacroix

Caption A child crouches next to man sleeping on the porch of his home in Les Cayes, Haiti, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, two days after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the southwestern part of the country. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano Credit: Fernando Llano

Caption A woman displaced by the 7.2 magnitude earthquake flosses her teeth amid improvised tents set up by displaced residents next to a school, in Les Cayes, Haiti, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) both Credit: Fernando Llano Credit: Fernando Llano

Caption A girl displaced by the 7.2 magnitude earthquake looks into the camera, as she stays next to a school where residents are taking shelter in improvised tents in Les Cayes, Haiti, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano Credit: Fernando Llano

Caption A grandmother cuddles with her grandbaby on the grounds of a school where residents are taking refuge after being displaced by the 7.2 magnitude earthquake, in Les Cayes, Haiti, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano Credit: Fernando Llano